UCI bars transgender women from competing in female category

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Road cycling
  3. UCI bars transgender women from competing in female category
UCI bars transgender women from competing in female category
The UCI headquarters in Aigle, Switzerland
The UCI headquarters in Aigle, Switzerland
Reuters
The governing body of cycling (UCI) banned transgender women who have undergone male puberty from competing in the female category of competitive events on Friday, while renaming the men's category Men/Open.

The new rules come into effect on July 17th. Athletes who do not qualify for the female category will be able to enter Men/Open events without restriction.

"At an extraordinary meeting held on July 5th, the Management Committee of the UCI decided to adapt the current UCI rules on the right of female transgender athletes to take part in competitions on the UCI International Calendar," the UCI said.

"From now on, female transgender athletes who have transitioned after (male) puberty will be prohibited from participating in women's events on the UCI International Calendar – in all categories – in the various disciplines."

Mentions
Road cycling
Related Articles
Bastille Day stage could spark fireworks in Tour de France tussle
Jonas Vingegaard leads Tour de France ahead of 'decisive' mountains
Spain and Cofidis at the double as Ion Izagirre wins Tour de France stage 12
Show more
Road cycling
Israel-Premier Tech chief Adams admits Chris Froome signing not value for money
Recovering Mark Cavendish says Tour de France fall 'part of cycling'
Miracle man Fabio Jakobsen quits Tour de France a week after hard fall
Awe-inspiring Jasper Philipsen takes fourth win as Jonas Vingegaard stays in yellow
Four-time Tour de France winner Chris Froome is heading to the Czech Tour
Bilbao wins emotional Tour de France stage 10 from break as Vingegaard retains yellow
Smiling Pogacar ready for Tour's second week and mind games with rival Vingegaard
Mark Cavendish named in Britain's squad for worlds despite crash
Patient Pidcock mulls Tour de France options after tough first week
Rotterdam to host 2024 Tour de France Femmes depart
Most Read
Transfer News LIVE: Timber unveiled by Arsenal, Walker verbally agrees Bayern deal
Carlos Alcaraz says dad 'just a fan' after Novak Djokovic filmed at Wimbledon
Morocco handed kind draw in Africa qualifiers for 2026 World Cup
Marketa Vondrousova ends Elina Svitolina's run to reach Wimbledon final

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |