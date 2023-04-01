UEFA axes plan to lift Under-17 ban on Russia teams

UEFA announced the plans last week
Reuters
UEFA is abandoning a plan to reinstate Russia's Under-17 sides to European competition, announcing on Tuesday that it could not find a technical solution allowing the teams to return.

"The agenda point was withdrawn as no technical solution to allow Russian teams to play could be found," UEFA said of the plan, which was fiercely opposed by Ukraine and other soccer federations.

In the wake of Russia's invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, which Moscow calls a 'special military operation', UEFA decided that all Russian teams - national or club sides - would be suspended from participation in its competitions.

But the European governing body said last month that "children should not be punished for actions whose responsibility lies exclusively with adults", and that Russia's U-17 sides would be readmitted to UEFA competitions "in the course of this season".

There was no immediate reaction from Russia. The Russian Football Union did not immediately respond to request for comment.

