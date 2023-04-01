UEFA raising payments for clubs not in European competitions

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. UEFA raising payments for clubs not in European competitions
UEFA raising payments for clubs not in European competitions
Flags outside the UEFA headquarters
Flags outside the UEFA headquarters
Reuters
Clubs that fail to qualify for UEFA's competitions are set to receive a greater share of revenue from the European governing body from next season under a new distribution model announced on Wednesday.

UEFA and the European Club Association (ECA) signed a renewed working agreement until 2030 which will "bolster long-term stability and sustainable growth in European club football", the governing body said in a statement.

The change will be effective from the start of the 2024/25 season, coinciding with a new format in UEFA's Champions League, Europa League and Europa Conference League.

Under the new model for the 2024-2027 cycle, 7% of the revenue UEFA earns from the three competitions will be distributed to clubs not competing in them, up from 4%.

The European Leagues Association, which represents professional soccer leagues in Europe, said the change will result in 308 million euros ($330.02 million) being shared among non-participating clubs, up from the current 175 million euros.

"Today's announcement ... will help all clubs across Europe to safeguard their competitiveness on and off the pitch while keeping investing in youth and talent development," they said in a statement.

UEFA said further details of the new system will be unveiled at a later date.

Mentions
Football
Related Articles
Juventus accounting case moved from Turin to Rome court
EXCLUSIVE: Al Taawon's Medran talks Saudi football, Ronaldo & more
Record-breaking Ronaldo 'wants more' with Portugal
Show more
Football
Sammy Silvera eyes Socceroos chance against Mexico
Liverpool are in a transitional phase, says Van Dijk
Unsettled Everton winger Demarai Gray joins Al Ettifaq
Spain visit Georgia in shadow of ongoing Rubiales scandal
Messi, Haaland, Mbappe nominated for Ballon d'Or, Putellas misses out
Updated
The most surprising moves of the summer transfer window
Most Read
Greek club Volos releases player after he gives away penalty
Djokovic struggling to enjoy US Open due to stress
'A player is going to die', says Medvedev after win in brutal heat
Ben Shelton hopes to play disruptor against Novak Djokovic

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
+18

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings