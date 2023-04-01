Ukraine's Mahuchikh soars to world championship victory in women's high jump

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Athletics
  3. Ukraine's Mahuchikh soars to world championship victory in women's high jump
Ukraine's Mahuchikh soars to world championship victory in women's high jump
Updated
Yaroslava Mahuchikh celebrates her gold medal in front of her fans
Yaroslava Mahuchikh celebrates her gold medal in front of her fans
Reuters
Yaroslava Mahuchikh (21) of Ukraine sailed to her first world high jump gold medal on Sunday after a pair of second-place finishes, a remarkable achievement in a season disrupted by the war in her homeland.

The bronze medallist at the Tokyo Olympics cleared 2.01 metres, missing on three attempts at 2.07, what would have been a personal best.

Eleanor Patterson (27), who arrived in Budapest with the world number one ranking, cleared 1.99m for silver, while Australia teammate Nicola Olyslagers (26) also posted 1.99m, but took third on the countback.

World Athletics president Sebastian Coe (66) spoke earlier on Sunday about the difficulties facing Ukraine athletes, who have been forced to live and train abroad after Russia's invasion in February 2022, which Moscow calls a "special military operation".

Mahuchikh, who has been training in Germany among other countries and has not been back to Dnipro, won the world indoor title in 2022, dedicating that gold to Ukraine.

"This medal is for Ukraine, all my country, all my people, all the military," she told reporters then. "I must protect our country on the track in an international arena."

Coe said the situation "makes me choke" and reiterated that he would not be changing his views on Russia and Belarus, a key staging area for the invasion, "anytime soon".

Both countries are banned from athletics competitions.

"I've been an athlete, I was able to prepare in the safety and security of my home city. I was able when I needed to to travel abroad," Coe said at the championships' closing press conference.

"I cannot imagine what it must be like for athletes in Ukraine, to be dealing with this landscape. It's an intolerable situation."

Mentions
AthleticsMahuchikh YaroslavaPatterson Eleanor
Related Articles
US men claim crushing victory in 4x400m relay as Dutch win women's event
Updated
Neeraj Chopra wins India's first gold at world championships in javelin
Updated
Fast-finishing Mary Moraa takes 800m gold in Budapest
Updated
Show more
Athletics
Redemption for Norway's Jakob Ingebrigtsen with 5,000 metre world title
Updated
Uganda's Victor Kiplangat takes marathon gold at the World Athletics Championships
Updated
Canada's Pierce LePage captures first world decathlon title
US women match men with 4x100m relay gold at World Championships
Kenya's Kipyegon claims 5,000m win for second gold in Budapest
Marco Arop goes from back to front to take 800m gold
Most Read
Football Tracker: Athletic Bilbao down Real Betis in six-goal thriller
Transfer News LIVE: Kudus signs for West Ham as United interested in Cucurella
Manchester City will adapt in Guardiola's absence, says midfielder Silva
FIFA provisionally suspends Spanish football president Rubiales after kiss scandal

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |