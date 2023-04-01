Unstoppable Shiffrin with 93rd World Cup win in dominant slalom victory

Unstoppable Shiffrin with 93rd World Cup win in dominant slalom victory
Mikaela Shiffrin secured her record-extending 93rd career Alpine skiing World Cup win by dominating the slalom race on the slopes of Lienz on Friday.

The American was unstoppable down the slopes in the Austrian Alps, maintaining her lead by over a second going into the second run. In the end, she clinched victory, finishing 2.34 seconds ahead of Germany's Lena Duerr.

Michelle Gisin from Switzerland came third, 2.45 seconds behind Shiffrin.

The course in Lienz has become a favourite for the 28-year-old, who also secured the giant slalom victory on Thursday.

"First run, second run were totally different courses - different timing, different flow," Shiffrin said. "And I felt I just had a really good plan and my coaches pointed out the really key sections of the course and then I was good to go."

Shiffrin extended her record for World Cup slalom victories to 56 and achieved her 80th podium finish in the discipline, just one shy of Sweden's Ingemar Stenmark's record.

