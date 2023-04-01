Vegas Golden Knights embracing small adjustments after loss to Florida Panthers

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Hockey
  3. Vegas Golden Knights embracing small adjustments after loss to Florida Panthers
Vegas Golden Knights embracing small adjustments after loss to Florida Panthers
Vegas now lead two games to one
Vegas now lead two games to one
Reuters
The Vegas Golden Knights will not shy away from making adjustments after the Florida Panthers beat them in overtime on Thursday to cut their lead in the best-of-seven Stanley Cup Finals to 2-1, said coach Bruce Cassidy.

Playing for a raucous home crowd, Florida's All-Star Matthew Tkachuk flicked the equalizer into the net with scarcely more than two minutes left in the third period before centre Carter Verhaeghe clinched it with a wrist shot through traffic in OT.

Cassidy said he had few quibbles with his Golden Knights' performance but would look for chances to improve before they play in Florida again in Game 4 on Saturday.

"I thought we played smart, shutdown hockey in the third period and tried to extend the lead - that's what we try to do when we have the lead, we don't want to go into a shell," he told reporters on Friday.

"We're not going to beat ourselves up over yesterday's game, we're going to do what we've always done. We're going to look at where we can get better and keep growing our game and hopefully be better in Game 4."

Vegas looked as though they had hit the jackpot with their underdog opponents when they sliced through the Panthers in the first two outings. But Cassidy said they have no choice but constantly to evolve their game.

"When you get this far, neither team wants to stray too far from what they've done because they've both been successful," said Cassidy.

"We certainly feel the first three games have been way more good than bad ... the guys know what's at stake."

Mentions
HockeyVegas Golden KnightsFlorida PanthersAmerican Sports
Related Articles
Panthers edge Knights 3-2 in overtime to claw back in Stanley Cup final
No place like home for Panthers after Vegas take 2-0 series lead in Stanley Cup Final
Vegas Golden Knights ready to turn up the heat after Game One win, says Cassidy
Show more
Hockey
Former Chelsea keeper Petr Cech signs with Oxford City Stars
Golden Knights beat Panthers in Stanley Cup final game one
Vegas Golden Knights and Florida Panthers set for 'Sun Belt' Stanley Cup Final
Golden Knights blank Stars to advance to reach Stanley Cup Final
IIHF World Championships: Canada beat Germany in final, Latvia claim bronze
Ty Dellandrea's goals down Golden Knights to give Dallas win at Vegas in NHL playoffs
IIHF World Championships semi-finals: Canada halt Latvian charge, Germany stun USA
Joe Pavelski game-winner downs Golden Knights to keep Stars alive in NHL playoffs
IIHF World Championships quarter-finals: Co-hosts Latvia beat Sweden as Canada make semis
Panthers score last-gasp goal to beat Hurricanes and reach Stanley Cup final
Most Read
Get ready for the Champions League Final with Flashscore's video preview
Djokovic downs ailing Alcaraz to book French Open final spot
Miami Heat running out of time to find answer to Nuggets star Jokic
How can Inter beat Manchester City in the Champions League final?