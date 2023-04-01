World Aquatics to debut 'open' category in Berlin

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Swimming
  3. World Aquatics to debut 'open' category in Berlin
World Aquatics to debut 'open' category in Berlin
World Aquatics have opened a third category for the event in Berlin
World Aquatics have opened a third category for the event in Berlin
Reuters
World Aquatics will debut its new "open category" at a World Cup event in Berlin in October, swimming's governing body said on Wednesday.

World Aquatics voted last year to restrict participation of transgender athletes in elite women's competitions and create a working group to establish an open category, which was announced last month.

"When World Aquatics instituted its Policy on Eligibility for the Men's and Women's Competition Categories, we committed to exploring the creation of an open category," World Aquatics president Husain Al-Musallam said.

The open category will feature in 50-metre and 100m races across all strokes, with the competition running from October 6th-8th. World Aquatics added that the open category could also be added to more events.

"Berlin is thrilled to champion this groundbreaking initiative with the full endorsement of the German Swimming Federation," the German Swimming Federation's vice president Kai Morgenroth said.

"We're proud to host an event where swimmers can compete without barriers. Berlin is Germany's hub for diversity and inclusion and therefore the perfect location for such a progressive project."

Mentions
Swimming
Related Articles
France's Marchand plus Australian swim stars lay down Olympic marker
China's Qin smashes record for breaststroke hat-trick at World Aquatics Championships
Chalmers and Marchand on fire, McIntosh defends title at World Aquatics Championships
Show more
Swimming
Olympic triathletes test swimming in the Seine amid water quality uncertainty
O'Callaghan trumps Titmus and smashes 14-year-old record for world title
Double delight for China as Qin and Zhang strike gold at World Championships
French torpedo Marchand smashes Phelps' 15-year record at World Aquatics Championships
Britain's Duncan Scott to drop 100m free at worlds due to schedule clash
Kyle Chalmers targets worlds gold after trial win
Most Read
England through to World Cup final after outlasting hosts Australia despite Kerr stunner
Transfer News LIVE: Al-Nassr pushing for Laporte, Neymar completes move to Al Hilal
Neymar Junior: The dazzling Crown Prince of Brazil who failed to become King
Al Hilal announce the signing of Brazil forward Neymar from Paris St Germain

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |