World Cup in Saudi Arabia would be structurally really good, says Howe

World Cup in Saudi Arabia would be structurally really good, says Howe
Newcastle are majority owned by Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund
Newcastle are majority owned by Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund
Reuters
Newcastle United's Eddie Howe would expect a World Cup in Saudi Arabia to be well organised having previously travelled there with his team, the manager said on Tuesday.

With Australia deciding not to enter a bid to host the 2034 World Cup, FIFA are expected to announce Saudi Arabia as the only bid received before the October 31 deadline.

Newcastle, majority owned by Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund (PIF), have first-hand experience having travelled there for training camps.

"Our trips out there to Riyadh and Jeddah were two different experiences really," Howe told a press conference before Newcastle's League Cup tie against Manchester United.

"Everywhere we went was well organised, we were well looked after. If that's a sign of what a World Cup might look like, structurally it will be really good."

Newcastle also hosted two Saudi Arabia international games at St. James' Park in September with Costa Rica and South Korea.

