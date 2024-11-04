Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Golf
  3. World number one Korda claims LPGA Player of Year award with three events left

World number one Korda claims LPGA Player of Year award with three events left

Reuters
Nelly Korda has claimed six victories in 2024
Nelly Korda has claimed six victories in 2024Aaron Doster-Imagn Images/File Photo
American world number one Nelly Korda (26) has clinched the LPGA's points-based player of the year award with three events left in the 2024 season, the top women's professional golf circuit said on Monday.

Korda has claimed six victories in 2024 and had three additional top-10 finishes. At one point during the year Korda won five consecutive tournaments, a run she capped by securing her second major title.

"This season has had its highs and challenges, and I'm just really grateful for the people around me who have helped me get here," Korda said in an LPGA news release.

"It's been a team effort, and I’m proud to share this moment with them."

Korda, who missed the fall Asian swing due to a minor neck injury, also represented the United States in the women's golf competition at the Paris Olympics and was part of the winning team at the Solheim Cup.

Prior to last week's Japan Classic, only Ayaka Furue had the potential to catch Korda but would have had to win the season's final four events to tie for the award. Japan's Furue finished in a share of 10th last week.

Mentions
GolfNelly Korda
Related Articles
Saturday's action at LPGA Japan Classic cancelled due to tropical storm
Surprise package Wakimoto stays two shots clear of the field at LPGA Japan Classic
Australian golfer blinded in one eye after freak on-course accident
Show more
Golf
Smaller fields & fewer full tour spots among proposals put forward by PGA players council
Golfer Tom Kim sorry for damaging locker after DP World Tour loss
Echavarria birdies final hole to win PGA Tour's Zozo Championship
Last-gasp eagle puts Colombian Echavarria in driving seat at Zozo Championship
Xander Schauffele makes up ground in Japan after opening-day nightmare
'Idiot' Xander Schauffele cards quadruple bogey at PGA Tour's Zozo Championship
Most Read
Sheffield United defender Ahmedhodzic banned for life from representing Bosnia
Antonio Conte full of praise for inspirational Atalanta as Napoli fall to home defeat
Alonso excited for 'beautiful challenge' of returning to Liverpool with Bayer Leverkusen
Football Tracker: Martinez goal helps inter beat Venezia, Marseille also win

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur www.joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings