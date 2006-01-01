Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News Paris 2024
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Cricket
  3. Afghanistan to host South Africa in three ODIs in Sharjah

Afghanistan to host South Africa in three ODIs in Sharjah

The two sides met in the most recent T20 World Cup
The two sides met in the most recent T20 World CupAFP
Afghanistan will face South Africa in a bilateral series this year for the first time when they host the Proteas in three one-day internationals in the United Arab Emirates, the Asian country's cricket board (ACB) said on Wednesday.

The matches will be held from September 18th-22nd in the Sharjah Cricket Stadium and will follow Afghanistan's one-off test match against New Zealand, which has been scheduled for September 9th-13th in Greater Noida, India.

"The recent International Cricket Council meeting was quite productive for us," ACB chairman Mirwais Ashraf said.

"Apart from confirming dates for the one-off test match against New Zealand, we reached an agreement with Cricket South Africa for a series of three ODIs in September.

"... They're an excellent team, and we are eagerly looking forward to hosting them and playing them regularly in future."

Afghanistan and South Africa have played twice in ODIs, with both matches coming in World Cups in 2019 and 2023.

The teams have also met three times in T20 World Cups, in 2010, 2016 and the semi-finals of this year's edition, with the Proteas winning each time.

"We're excited to embark on this historic ODI series with Afghanistan, who have become a very competitive all-round team as evidenced by their recent performances," said Cricket South Africa chief Lawson Naidoo.

"This is a significant milestone in our cricketing relations, and we look forward to a competitive and entertaining series."

Mentions
CricketAfghanistanSouth Africa
Related Articles
India rout England to set up T20 World Cup final with South Africa
South Africa thrash Afghanistan to reach T20 World Cup final
India look to end knockout hurdle in T20 World Cup semi-final with England
Show more
Cricket
England part ways with white-ball head coach Mott, Trescothick appointed as interim
West Indies coach sees positives despite defeat to England in Test series
Coach McCullum happy with England progress but side not 'finished article'
India reach rain-reduced target to seal T20 series against hosts Sri Lanka
Ben Stokes hits record fifty as England crush West Indies to sweep test series
England take command of third test as they chase clean sweep against West Indies
Gambhir and Suryakumar off to flying start after India grab 43-run win over Sri Lanka
West Indies bowled out for 282 but England lose early wickets on third day of final Test
Mott's England future uncertain as ECB chief fails to offer support
Most Read
Paris Olympics LIVE: Nadal & Murray keep medal dreams alive, Biles claims fifth career gold
Transfer News LIVE: Atletico pushing for Gallagher, Marseille keen on Nketiah
Gauff's singles hopes melt away in defeat to Vekic at scorching Roland Garros
Djokovic withdraws from Canadian Open after beating Nadal at Olympics

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings