Chelsea complete permanent Joao Felix signing from Atletico Madrid

Joao Felix (24) is back at Chelsea following the agreement reached with Atletico Madrid for his transfer of 50 million euros, plus 10 million euros in add-ons.

The Portuguese international has returned to Chelsea, where he spent less than six months on loan from the Colchoneros, scoring four goals in 20 games.

After his time in London, he returned to Spain, but did not play for Atletico, who loaned him to Barcelona, as he had hoped.

His time with the Blaugrana was up and down, with 44 appearances, 10 goals and six assists, but it came to an end as soon as his loan spell ended.

Felix's numbers Flashscore

The signing of Dani Olmo and Barcelona's physical problems made Felix an impossible scenario and the Portuguese international returned to Atletico after a Euro 2024 in which he had little space to show himself.

In Madrid, he was utilised during pre-season and even impressed, but the desire of all parties was to end this link that didn't bear as much fruit as expected.

So the deal between Chelsea and Atletico Madrid to sell Conor Gallagher to the Colchoneros opened up space for the Portuguese, who is heading to the Blues' crowded dressing room to finally find his place.

At Stamford Bridge, he'll be joined by compatriots Pedro Neto and Renato Veiga.

At Atletico, Felix made a total of 131 appearances, scored 34 goals and assisted 16 times.