  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. World Cup Women U20
  4. Cameroon football president Eto'o considering challenge to six-month FIFA match ban

Cameroon football president Eto'o considering challenge to six-month FIFA match ban

Cameroon football president Samuel Eto'o
Cameroon football president Samuel Eto'oReuters / Athit Perawongmetha
The Cameroon Football Federation (FECAFOOT) believes the six-month stadium ban imposed by FIFA on its president Samuel Eto’o is the result of a misunderstanding and has not ruled out a legal challenge, a statement said on Tuesday.

Eto’o has been barred from attending Cameroon national team matches after being found guilty of "offensive behaviour and violations of the principles of fair play", FIFA said on Monday.

This was following the Cameroon women’s Under-20 team's loss to Brazil in their round of 16 match at the World Cup in Colombia on September 11th.

FECAFOOT admitted Eto’o confronted the match officials after the 3-1 extra-time defeat, but maintained this was done in a cordial manner.

"The Brazilian team’s equaliser was irrevocably tainted by a number of irregularities," FECAFOOT said.

"It is worth noting that during the (group stage) match between Cameroon and Colombia, which was officiated by the same referee (Maria Sole Ferrieri from Italy), an obvious penalty was unfortunately not given to the Cameroonian team."

The statement said Eto’o had "respectfully brought to the attention of the officials the errors which, unfortunately for Cameroon, altered the results of the two matches."

The Cameroonian governing body added it is "surprised and disappointed by this unfortunate decision, which appears to be based on a misinterpretation of the actions of its president.

"He (Eto’o) is entitled to use the legal means at his disposal to ensure justice is done in this matter."

World Cup Women U20
