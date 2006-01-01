MLB roundup: Michael King and Padres baffle Guardians, Mariners snap streak

Michael King (29) took a no-hitter into the seventh inning of his latest stellar start and Kyle Higashioka (34) hit a two-run double as the San Diego Padres sent the Cleveland Guardians to a rare home-series loss with Sunday's 2-1 victory.

Angel Martinez tallied Cleveland's first hit against King (8-6) when he dumped a single into shallow center field to lead off the seventh with San Diego ahead 2-0. Martinez later scored on Josh Naylor's groundout.

King allowed two hits along with a walk while striking out six over seven innings. The right-hander recorded his fourth consecutive start in which he allowed one earned run.

The Guardians have totaled three hits in their past two games after posting 11 in Friday's 7-0 series-opening win. Mired in an 8-13 rut, American League Central-leading Cleveland has scored 17 runs while losing six of its past eight games.

Jorge Polanco and Luke Raley hit home runs and Seattle snapped a five-game skid and moved into a virtual tie for first place in the AL West with a victory over visiting Houston.

Right-hander Bryan Woo (4-1) pitched 5 2/3 innings for the victory. He allowed two runs on four hits, with no walks and five strikeouts. Andres Munoz struck out the side in the ninth for his 16th save of the season.

Yordan Alvarez hit for the cycle and Jeremy Pena also homered for the Astros. Alvarez became just the second player in the 25-year history of T-Mobile Park to accomplish the feat after the Oakland Athletics' Miguel Tejada did so in 2001.

Nico Hoerner scored the tying run in the ninth and drove in the winning run in the 10th to give host Chicago a win against Arizona, avoiding a sweep in a three-game series.

Cubs starter Shota Imanaga carried a no-hitter into the sixth before departing after seven innings. The All-Star left-hander allowed one run and two hits, struck out a career-high 10 and walked one.

Eugenio Suarez homered to break a scoreless tie in the seventh inning for the Diamondbacks, who had won six of their past seven games.

Rhys Hoskins hit a tiebreaking, two-run home run in the top of the eighth inning, Eric Haase blasted two home runs and Milwaukee held on for a win over Minnesota in Minneapolis.

Byron Buxton hit a pair of solo home runs to lead the Twins at the plate. Trevor Larnach went 1-for-3 with a home run and two RBIs. Minnesota reliever Griffin Jax (3-4) allowed two runs in one inning.

Brewers left-hander Jared Koenig (8-1) earned the victory with one scoreless inning of relief. Trevor Megill picked up his 19th save for Milwaukee despite giving up two runs in the ninth.