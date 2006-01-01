MLB roundup: Dodgers earn walk-off win over D-backs, Orioles edge Mariners

Dodgers returned to winning ways after they lost two of three games over the weekend at San Francisco

Teoscar Hernandez (31) drove in three runs, including the game-winner on a ninth-inning single, as the Los Angeles Dodgers rallied for a 6-5 victory over the visiting Arizona Diamondbacks on Tuesday.

Shohei Ohtani hit a two-run home run as part of a three-hit night, helping the Dodgers prevail after they lost two of three games over the weekend at San Francisco. Hernandez also had three hits.

Christian Walker continued to torment the Dodgers with a home run, his fifth in seven games against Los Angeles this season, while former Dodger Joc Pederson hit a solo shot in the top of the ninth off Evan Phillips (1-0) to put Arizona up 5-4.

The Dodgers were down to their last out when Will Smith doubled to left-center against Paul Sewald (0-1). Freddie Freeman followed with a game-tying double. Two pitches later, Hernandez rolled his game-ending single to left field.

Grayson Rodriguez pitched 6 1/3 effective innings as Baltimore defeated host Seattle in the opener of a three-game series between division leaders.

The American League East-leading Orioles won for the fifth time in their past six games while the AL West-leading Mariners dropped their third in a row. Rodriguez (10-3) allowed just two hits, both by Josh Rojas, and Craig Kimbrel picked up his 20th save to complete the two-hitter.

Mariners starter George Kirby (7-6) allowed two runs on seven hits over 6 1/3 innings.

Rhys Hoskins was hit by a pitch with two outs and the bases loaded in the top of the ninth to drive in the winning run as Milwaukee rallied to beat Colorado in Denver.

The Brewers tied the game earlier in the inning on Willy Adames' sacrifice fly off Nick Mears (1-4). Christian Yelich had a double among his three hits. Rob Zastryzny (1-0) picked up the win in relief, and Trevor Megill struck out two in a scoreless ninth for his 18th save.

Brenton Doyle homered, doubled and drove in two runs for the Rockies, who had a two-game winning streak end.

Trea Turner went 3-for-5 with two homers and four RBIs to lead Philadelphia to a victory at Chicago.

Garrett Stubbs had a two-run double for the Phillies. Michael Mercado (1-0) allowed one run and two hits in five innings in his first major league start and second appearance.

Seiya Suzuki smacked a three-run homer and Cody Bellinger had an RBI double for Chicago, which lost for the seventh time in nine games. Hayden Wesneski (2-5) surrendered five runs and five hits over five innings.