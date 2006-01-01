MLB roundup: Rookie Gavin Stone impresses as Dodgers blank White Sox

Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Gavin Stone delivers a pitch against the Chicago White Sox during the first inning

Rookie Gavin Stone pitched a four-hit, complete-game shutout and Shohei Ohtani smacked his National League-best 25th home run as the visiting Los Angeles Dodgers beat the Chicago White Sox 4-0 on Wednesday to complete a three-game sweep.

Stone stymied the White Sox on a career night. He never had pitched more than seven innings in 18 previous starts but proved to get stronger as the game progressed. Stone (9-2) didn't walk a batter and struck out seven to match his career high. He set down 10 and nine straight White Sox during separate stretches as the Dodgers ran their winning streak to four games.

Chicago went 0-for-17 with runners in scoring position during the series, getting outscored 11-3. The White Sox have lost five home games in a row and seven of eight overall.

Ohtani set a franchise record by driving in at least one run for a 10th successive game. He snapped a tie with four other Dodgers who collected RBIs in nine straight games.

Cal Raleigh smashed a two-out, three-run homer in the sixth inning as visiting Seattle closed out a disappointing nine-game road swing (3-6) with a win over Tampa Bay.

Raleigh's 14th homer of the season, walloped 422 feet off reliever Shawn Armstrong (2-2), put Seattle out front for good, 3-1.

George Kirby (7-5) turned in an outstanding 87-pitch start. The right-hander lasted six innings and yielded one run on a fluky infield single. He fanned seven without a walk.

Luis Ortiz pitched six solid innings in his first start of the season, and Rowdy Tellez and Andrew McCutchen each homered to help Pittsburgh pull away for a win over hosts Cincinnati.

Jason Delay also drove in two runs to help the Pirates take the three-game series.

Ortiz (4-2) made his first start since Sept. 28, 2023, and gave up just one run on four hits while striking out seven and issuing no walks. Graham Ashcraft (4-4) was saddled with the loss, making his first start for the Reds since being recalled from Triple-A.

Baltimore's Gunnar Henderson, Cedric Mullins and Ryan O'Hearn homered to overcome a head-turning debut from Cleveland rookie Jhonkensy Noel as the Orioles snapped a season-worst, five-game losing streak.

Noel homered in his first big-league at-bat and teammate Gabriel Arias also went deep, but the Guardians had their seven-game winning streak end as they failed to complete a three-game series sweep. Noel, a 22-year-old first baseman, ended up 1-for-4, making the game's last out with his second strikeout of the night. Cleveland starter Carlos Carrasco allowed two runs on six hits across five innings with two walks and three strikeouts.

Baltimore starter Grayson Rodriguez held the Guardians to two runs and five hits in seven innings. Rodriguez (9-3), who struck out four without issuing a walk, recorded a victory for the fourth time in his last five starts.

Brandon Marsh had four hits, including a two-run homer, and drove in four runs as visiting Philadelphia defeated Detroit.

Bryson Stott scored three runs for the Phillies, who took two games in the three-game series. Bryce Harper extended his hitting streak to 11 with a ninth-inning single. Spencer Turnbull, facing his former team for the first time, left early due to shoulder soreness.

Matt Vierling hit a solo homer and a double while scoring both runs for the Tigers. Andy Ibanez added an RBI single. Keider Montero (0-2), elevated from Triple-A Toledo earlier in the day, gave up five runs and five hits in 4 1/3 innings.

Click here for all of the latest MLB results