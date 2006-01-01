MLB roundup: Phillies post triple play in rout of Tigers, Rays edge Mariners

The triple play was the first by the Phillies since 2017

The Phillies pulled off the first triple play in the majors this season, Bryce Harper (31) drove in five runs and Philadelphia cruised past the host Detroit Tigers 8-1 on Monday night.

The third-inning triple play was also the first by the Phillies since 2017 and the first 1-3-5 triple play in the majors since 1929.

Harper extended his hitting streak to nine games and his extra-base hitting streak to five games. He had a three-run homer and two doubles on Monday. Philadelphia's Alec Bohm supplied four hits, including a homer and a double, and drove in three runs.

Phillies starter Aaron Nola (9-3), who started the triple play, gave up one run and six hits in seven innings. With runners on the corners, Matt Vierling hit a soft, broken-bat liner that Nola caught. Carson Kelly was doubled off first as Zach McKinstry inexplicably kept running toward home. A throw to third easily completed the triple play.

Detroit starter Casey Mize (1-6) allowed four runs (three earned) and nine hits in 4 1/3 innings while recording 10 strikeouts and no walks. McKinstry hit a two-out double and scored on a single by Kelly in the fifth.

Jose Ramirez hit a go-ahead home run to lead off the sixth inning and Cleveland held on to defeat host Baltimore in the opener of a three-game series.

Guardians starter Tanner Bibee (6-2) worked six innings, giving up two runs (one earned) and five hits. He walked one and struck out seven. Ramirez went 2-for-4 and had an RBI single in the first inning before his 20th homer of the season.

Orioles starter Cade Povich (0-2) was charged with three runs on seven hits in 5 2/3 innings. He issued one walk and fanned five. Heston Kjerstad, playing in his first game in the majors in more than a month, had two of Baltimore's five hits.

Yandy Diaz's two-run single capped a three-run eighth inning as Tampa Bay rallied for a win over Seattle to open a three-game series in St. Petersburg, Fla.

Pete Fairbanks fanned two in a perfect ninth for his 12th save, after Phil Maton (1-2) tossed 1 1/3 scoreless innings. Diaz went 2-for-5 to extend his hitting streak to 17 games. Richie Palacios and Siri had two-hit nights as the Rays won for the fifth time in six games. Tampa Bay starting pitcher Taj Bradley fired 5 1/3 innings, allowing one run on two hits while striking out eight and walking four.

Seattle's Cal Raleigh slugged his 13th home run and Mitch Garver hit his ninth, but the Mariners fell to 2-5 on their nine-game road trip. Seattle starting pitcher Bryan Woo tossed three-plus innings before leaving with an apparent right leg injury. The right-hander allowed one run on five hits while fanning three with no walks.

Wilmer Flores drew a walk-off walk from Drew Smyly to cap a three-run rally in the ninth inning as San Francisco overtook visiting Chicago on a night devoted to the late Willie Mays.

All of San Francisco's players wore No. 24 in honor of Mays, the Hall of Famer who died last week. Matt Chapman and Nick Ahmed homered for the Giants, but they nonetheless trailed 4-2 entering the last of the ninth.

A bloop double by Chapman and bunt single by Thairo Estrada set the stage for the uprising, which included sacrifice flies by Michael Conforto and Austin Slater, the latter drawing the Giants even at 4-4 with two outs. Spencer Howard (1-1), who pitched 4 2/3 shutout innings in relief, was credited with the win.

Smyly (2-4) took the loss. Cubs starter Justin Steele, who was winless in 10 starts this season, limited the Giants to just four hits, other than the solo home runs by Chapman, his ninth, and Ahmed, his first, in his 7 1/3 innings. He walked one and struck out a season-high nine.