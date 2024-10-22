Football Tracker: Real Madrid comeback to thrash Dortmund, Arsenal and Aston Villa win

We are at round three of the new Champions League format as the league phase starts to take shape. With Europe's best clubs all in action, there are a host of must-watch games over the next two evenings including a rematch of last season's final!

Tuesday, October 22nd

23:05 CET - Vini Jr. added his second and Real's fifth goal as the home side produced a second half comeback of champions and reminded Europe that they are still the team to beat in this famous competition.

It's a tough result to take for Dortmund who looked in control at one stage but as is often the story for them, their defence let them down.

Check out all tonight's results here.

22:53 CET - Stuttgart have finally taken the lead against 10-man Juventus after a missed penalty and a ruled-out goal. El Bilal Toure was the man who finished off a silky and easy-on-the-eye move to give Stuttgart a priceless lead.

22:46 CET - The favourite for the Ballon d'Or Vini Jr. has added a fourth for Real after a stunning individual goal. He was just too quick for Emre Can on the counter and then had the composure to curl an effort into the bottom corner! Classic Madrid in the Champions League - they never know when they are beaten.

22:43 CET - Real Madrid have completed the comeback and it comes from captain Lucas Vazquez who scores another crucial goal for Real! He got a bit of a luck when his pass to Mbappe came off a Dortmund defender and fell back into his path but he then made no mistake - firing an effort into the top corner.

22:33 CET - Leandro Trossard has had a penalty saved at the Emirates! It remains 1-0 to Arsenal.

22:30 CET - Girona have also doubled their advantage through a sensational free-kick from centre-back Juanpe whose effort took a deflection on its way into the top corner.

22:25 CET - Aston Villa have doubled their lead and who else but the man of the moment Jhon Duran who guides a volley perfectly into the bottom corner from a Morgan Rogers cross.

22:22 CET - A dramatic couple of minutes in Madrid as the hosts come from 2-0 down to draw level! Firstly they made a period of pressure count as Kylian Mbappe whipped a cross onto the head of Antonio Rudiger who made no mistake. And then their talisman Vinicius Junior tapped in from a rebound to level things up!

Real Madrid attacking thirds THOMAS COEX / AFP / Flashscore

22:20 CET - PSG are level and it comes frrom Achraf Hakimi whose strike on target should have been saved easily but found it's way in past the keeper!

22:14 CET - Aston Villa have taken the lead against Bologna! John McGinn whips a dangerous free-kick into the box but it finds it way past everyone and into the bottom left-hand corner.

22:12 CET - Sporting Lisbon double their lead and this one is all about the monster that is Viktor Gyokeres.

The Swedish striker has been on fire this season and he used all his speed, strength and calmness in front of goal to out-muscle the defender before taking the ball around the keeper to score.

22:06 CET - The second half is underway and the shock goals continue! Early into the second period in Turin the dangerous-looking Stuttgart have gone ahead through Dennis Undav!

It was a brilliant finish from Undav but wait did he control it with his hand?

Yes according to VAR and the goal is ruled out! That looked like a harsh call to me.

21:50 CET - It is half-time around the grounds and the big news comes from Madrid who find themselves in trouble again in the Champions League and 2-0 down against the impressive Dortmund.

Malen has been the star of the show as he finished off a brilliant one touch move for the opening goal before teeing up Gittens for the second.

Jamie Gittens goal sequence Flashscore/Denis Doyle / Getty Images via AFP

Elsewhere, Arsenal and Sporting lead in games they would expect to win in but PSG are 1-0 down at home to PSV in what would be a big shock from Paris.

21:45 CET - The goals continue to fly in! Girona are now ahead through Miguel Gutierrez against Slovan Bratislava.

21:42 CET - PSV have taken a shock in Paris against the run of play through forward Noa Lang.

21:39 CET - Over in London and Arsenal are ahead after a Gabriel Martinelli shot hit the post before Shakhtar's keeper Dmytro Riznyk turned it into his own net.

21:37 CET - Dortmund have doubled their lead! Malen turns provider as he puts it on a plate for youngster Jamie Gittens with a fizzed ball across the box.

21:35 CET - Meanwhile, Dortmund have taken a shock lead in Madrid after a smart move was finished off with an unstoppable strike from Donyell Malen.

21:24 CET - Sporting Lisbon score the first goal of the late matches against Sturm Graz and Nuno Santos scores his first goal of the campaign after a well worked move from the visitors.

21:00 CET - We are underway around the grounds as a massive night of Champions League football continues!

20:43 CET - That’s all she wrote in Milan and Monaco with both hosts winning in the early fixtures.

Milan downed 10-man Club Brugge 3-1 while Monaco smashed Crvena Zvezda 5-1.

20:42 CET - Monaco have added a late fifth through Maghnes Akliouche to make it 5-1 against Crvena Zvezda. A real thrashing now.

20:36 CET - Well it looked like Francesco Camarda had scored Milan's fourth to become the youngest goalscorer in Champions League history but... his goal was ruled out for offside. Almost a historic evening at the San Siro!

20:18 CET - Milan are now leading Club Brugge 3-1 thanks to Tijjani Reijnders' second of the match! A second brace of the evening across the games. This time, Samuel Chukwueze set up the Dutchman who again finished with excellent composure.

20:16 CET - After having a goal ruled out, Monaco are now 4-1 up thanks to Takumi Minamino's second of the evening. Surely, that's game over for Crvena Zvezda.

20:08 CET - Tijjani Reijnders has put Milan back into the lead against Club Brugge. Noah Okafor did all the work to create the chance and Reijnders finished cooly - 2-1.

20:00 CET - Monaco have opened up a 3-1 lead thanks to a Wilfried Singo wondergoal! The defender wound up from distance and let rip, sending the ball flying into the top corner!

19:58 CET - 10-man Club Brugge have scored a surprise equaliser against Milan! Kyriani Sabbe, who just came on as a substitute, slotted the ball home after a well-worked move. 1-1 at the San Siro.

19:50 CET - At 21:00 CET, seven more matches will kick off and the team news for those is trickling in. One of the main talking points comes from Arsenal's match against Shakhtar Donetsk with Bukayo Saka not playing again due to injury.

Kylian Mbappe and Jude Bellingham will both start for Real Madrid against Dortmund.

19:37 CET - At half-time, Milan are leading Club Brugge 1-0 with the Belgian side down to 10 men already.

Over in the other match, Monaco are ahead 2-1 against Crvena Zvezda thanks to that goal on the stroke of the break.

19:35 CET - Breel Embolo has fired Monaco back into the lead against Crvena Zvezda! The Swiss striker got a little bit lucky with the ball bouncing back off his marker but he made no mistake with the finish.

19:25 CET - Things have just gone from bad to worse for Club Brugge with Raphael Onyedika receiving a straight red card for a studs-up tackle. A goal down and now a man down... with plenty of time to go.

19:18 CET - Milan have broken the deadlock against Club Brugge thanks to a rather bizarre goal. Christian Pulisic whipped in a corner and it seemed to evade everyone and float in! That was poor goalkeeping from Simon Mignolet more than anything else. It's 1-0 at the San Siro.

19:12 CET - Crvena Zvezda has mustered a quick reply! It's now 1-1 in Monaco thanks to Cherif Ndiaye's penalty.

19:06 CET - And just like that, we have a goal! Takumi Minamino has put Monaco into a 1-0 lead against visiting Crvena Zvezda! Wilfried Singo teed Minamino up inside the box and he rolled the ball into the bottom corner.

Minamino opening the scoring in Monaco Opta by StatsPerform / ČTK / Panoramic / Frederic DIDES/PANORAMIC

19:05 CET - 20 minutes into the action in Milan and Monaco, there are still no goals across both games.

18:45 CET - The Champions League is back! We are underway in Milan and Monaco...

18:30 CET - It is just 15 minutes until kick-off in the first two matches of the evening!

18:00 CET - Hello and welcome back to our Champions League coverage! There are some eye-catching matches later on tonight as Real Madrid host Dortmund in a repeat of last season's final and PSG, Juventus and Arsenal are also in action.

And take a look at the full matchday 3 fixtures below:

But first up tonight we have two matches from 18:45 CET as AC Milan host Club Brugge and Monaco take on Crvena zvezda.

Check out the lineups from both of those matches below:

