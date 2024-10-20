Football Tracker: Inter edge Roma, Marseille & Barcelona both score five in big wins

After a hiatus, club football returns in style this weekend, with several high-profile matches taking place across Europe's top leagues. As usual, keep track of all the latest news and results with our Football Tracker.

Sunday, October 20th

22:58 CET - Barcelona have continued their impressive start to the LaLiga season with a crushing 5-1 win over visiting Sevilla. Robert Lewandowski and Pablo Torre both scored twice for the Catalans.

The resounding win re-establishes their three-point lead over rivals Real Madrid in the standings. Sevilla, meanwhile, are stuck in the bottom half after an indifferent opening 10 matches.

Barcelona thrashed Sevilla Flashscore

Catch up on all the action from LaLiga here.

22:40 CET - Inter have hung onto their slender 1-0 lead to beat Roma at the Stadio Olimpico. Lautaro Martinez's second-half strike proved to be the difference between the Serie A giants. With the win, Simone Inzaghi's side finish the round two points off leaders Napoli, who earlier won as well.

Key match stats Opta by StatsPerform

Catch up on all the results from Serie A here.

22:35 CET - Marseille have thumped Ligue 1 strugglers Montpellier 5-0 to bring an end to the weekend in France. The win takes Roberto De Zerbi's side to 17 points, three behind league pace-setters PSG and Monaco.

As it stands at the top of Ligue 1 Flashscore

Catch up on all of the results from Ligue 1 here.

22:10 CET - Lautaro Martinez has put Inter into a 1-0 lead over Roma in the Italian capital.

21:53 CET - Over in LaLiga, table-toppers Barcelona are leading Sevilla 3-0 at the break thanks to a brace of goals from Robert Lewandowski either side of a Pedri strike.

21:35 CET - At half-time in Serie A, Roma and Inter are still locked at 0-0 at the Stadio Olimpico - it's a tightly contested affair so far.

Over in France, however, Marseille are leading Ligue 1 cellar-dwellers Montpellier 3-0.

20:24 CET - Villarreal have conceded late to surrender their lead and draw 1-1 with Getafe in LaLiga. Even with the dropped points, the Yellow Submarine climb up into the top four.

Next up in Spain, Barcelona close the weekend out by hosting Sevilla. A win would see the Catalans go three points clear of Real Madrid.

Starting lineups Flashscore

Over in Ligue 1, the late game sees Marseille taking on Montpellier.

20:03 CET - Next up in Serie A is a mouthwatering clash between Roma and Inter at the Stadio Olimpico. Here are the starting lineups for that one!

Team lineups Flashscore

19:40 CET - A huge win for Arne Slot and Liverpool, with the Reds holding firm during the closing stages to secure a 2-1 victory over Chelsea at Anfield.

It was an enthralling contest between two quality sides, but Curtis Jones' second-half strike proved to be the difference, lifting Liverpool back to the Premier League summit.

Read the full match report here.

Match stats Opta by StatsPerform

19:29 CET - Werder Bremen have secured an impressive three points in the Bundesliga, sweeping aside 10-man Wolfsburg 4-2 to move into the top half of the table.

19:18 CET - Just 10 minutes to go at Anfield, and it's Liverpool who hold a slender 2-1 advantage thanks to Curtis Jones' well-taken finish.

18:43 CET - We are back underway at Anfield and Enzo Maresca has made a change. Jadon Sancho is off and Pedro Neto is on.

18:26 CET - The half-time whistle has blown at Anfield and Liverpool will be frustrated to only be 1-0 up. Mo Salah gave Liverpool the lead from the spot after Curtis Jones was tripped in the box but VAR overturned a second Liverpool penalty which looked more like a spot kick than the one that was given.

It was a relatively even half with Chelsea having the better of it before the goal and Liverpool dominating after it. A crucial half awaits...

18:07 CET - Over in LaLiga and Atletico Madrid have come from behind to beat Leganes after scoring three goals late on! They were 1-0 down at the break but responded well in the second half as new signing scored a brace Alexander Sorloth and Antoine Griezmann scored one to break Leganes' heart.

Match stats Flashscore

17:35 CET - A huge game in the Premier League is underway at Anfield! Big test for Arne Slot's new side.

17:25 CET - In the first of two Bundesliga fixtures today, Union Berlin have broken into the top five with a 2-0 away win over struggling Holstein Kiel.

In LaLiga, Atletico are trailing Leganes 1-0 going into the second half.

17:00 CET - Over in Ligue 1, Lyon have comfortably defeated Le Havre 4-0 to move up to seventh.

Meanwhile, in Serie A, both Atalanta and Fiorentina have secured wins with the latter thrashing 10-man Lecce 6-0. La Dea beat Venezia 2-0.

16:56 CET - Manchester City have scored a last-minute goal to beat Wolves 2-1. Despite dominating the match, City could not quite overcome a stubborn Wolves side until John Stones headed home the winner with only moments to spare.

The result means City go top of the Premier League and Liverpool must beat Chelsea to reclaim first place - that match is up next.

Read a full match report from Molineux here.

16:35 CET - The main event today is Liverpool vs Chelsea - kicking off at 17:30 CET. The starting lineups have just been released with the biggest taking point being Reece James' return to the Chelsea side. This will be James' first start of the season following injury and suspension breaks.

Starting XIs Flashscore

Next up in Spain, Atletico Madrid host Leganes at the Metropolitano looking to keep pace with league leaders Barcelona and Real Madrid.

15:50 CET - At half-time, it's 1-1 between Wolves and Manchester City. Over in France, Lyon are leading Le Havre 1-0.

15:34 CET - Josko Gvardiol has put Manchester City back on level terms against Wolves with a beauty from outside the area! For a defender, the Croatian has some eye for goal.

15:10 CET - Well, would you believe it, winless Wolves have taken an early lead over Premier League champions Manchester City at Molineux. Jorgen Strand Larsen finished off a nice team move to put the hosts in front but can they hang on?

14:29 CET - Antonio Conte's Napoli side have consolidated their position at the Serie A summit after a hard-fought 1-0 victory at Empoli.

The decisive moment came from the penalty spot, with Khvicha Kvaratskhelia netting his fourth league goal of the season to earn a crucial three points for the high-flying visitors.

Read the full match report here.

14:15 CET - The first game of the day in Ligue 1 sees Lyon travel to 15th-placed Le Havre. Here are the starting lineups for that one.

Team lineups Flashscore

13:52 CET - The team news is in for Manchester City's trip to Wolves in the Premier League this afternoon. Jose Sa and Hugo Bueno come in for the hosts while Jeremy Doku's inclusion is one of three changes for the champions.

Pep Guardiola's side would leapfrog Liverpool into top spot, at least for a couple of hours, with a win in the West Midlands.

Starting lineups Flashscore

13:24 CET - We've reached the halfway stage in Empoli, and it's the mid-table hosts who have edged a competitive opening period.

Interestingly, Napoli have failed to muster a single shot on target while Empoli have been repelled four times by Elia Caprile in the visitors' goal.

Follow the second half with Flashscore.

Half-time stats Opta by StatsPerform

13:12 CET - Over in Spain, the first LaLiga game of the day sees Mallorca host Rayo Vallecano, with both sides knowing a win will see them move into the top six.

Here are the starting lineups for that one.

Team lineups Flashscore

12:10 CET - From the Australian A-League to top-flight football in France with Toulouse, Denis Genreau (25) will be looking to play his part in a crucial match against Angers later this afternoon at 17:00 CET.

Read our exclusive interview with Genreau here.

11:45 CET - We're just 45 minutes away from the first game of the day, with Antonio Conte's table-topping Napoli side facing a tricky away match at Empoli.

It promises to be a stern test of the Partenopei's title credentials, as Empoli have won four of the last six meetings between the two sides.

Recent head-to-head meetings Flashscore

11:10 CET - Good morning and welcome back to our Football Tracker on what promises to be a thrilling day of action across Europe!

There are a couple of huge matches to look forward to, with Liverpool hosting Chelsea in the Premier League at 17:30 CET and Inter Milan travelling to Roma in Serie A at 20:45 CET.

Elsewhere, Manchester City, Atletico Madrid and Barcelona all take to the field as they look to make a winning return following the international break.