Napoli snatched a narrow 1-0 victory from the penalty spot to restore their at least two-point cushion at the top of Serie A, with a promising display from opponents Empoli unable to prevent defeat after three consecutive clean sheets at the Stadio Carlo Castellani.

A 2-1 turnaround defeat to Lazio last time out still didn’t stop this being Empoli’s best start to a top-flight season in almost two decades, and they started much the brighter side.

Having scored in that defeat prior to the international break, Sebastiano Esposito volleyed powerfully on target, before Giuseppe Pezzella had his near post effort reactively toed away by Elia Caprile.

Sitting top of the pile going into the round, Napoli had also started the campaign with vigour, and they got increasingly more dangerous as the half wore on.

Their flurry of chances culminated in a towering header by Amir Rrahmani which was prevented from hitting the net by an improvised clearance from Ardian Ismajli.

Having stopped Napoli from taking advantage, Esposito and Lorenzo Colombo both went close for the hosts, with the latter denied by a last-ditch challenge from Leonardo Spinazzola.

Tino Anjorin was in inspired form as the half came to a close, but even he was unable to prevent the Stadio Carlo Castellani from seeing yet another goalless half of football.

Play was largely more balanced after the restart, with neither side immediately creating any clear chances. That was until the introduction of Giovanni Simeone, whose shot yielded a penalty in its aftermath when Matteo Politano after being clipped by Anjorin.

Devis Vasquez was no match for Khvicha Kvaratskhelia’s stutter-step penalty, sending the Partenopei in front and ensuring that the paying fans in Tuscany wouldn’t have to endure a fourth successive home match without either side finding the net.

With just under half an hour to find an equaliser, one would have expected to see a resurgence from Roberto D’Aversa’s side, but some disappointing substitutions coupled with strong defending by the likes of Alessandro Buongiorno saw Napoli retain the three points and their lead at the top of Serie A along with it.

That was important after Juventus’ win over Lazio on Saturday, while Empoli’s promising season is by no means derailed after successive defeats against top opposition.

Flashscore Man of the Match: Alessandro Buongiorno (Napoli)

