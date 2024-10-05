EXCLUSIVE: Australia's Genreau on life in Ligue 1 and beating Argentina at the Olympics

Not too many footballers can claim to have played at the Olympics and beaten an Argentina side featuring future World Cup winners but Australia's Denis Genreau (25) is one such player.

In this wide-ranging and exclusive interview, Genreau, now at Ligue 1 club Toulouse, touches on his experiences in Australia's international set-up with both the senior team and Olympic team, his views on the growth of the A-League and the ups and downs of his time in France after three full seasons.

Let's start with Toulouse, we haven't seen much of you this season (just one appearance against Lyon in the 89th minute in round six), and you were injured several times last season. Will you get any game time soon?

"I got off to a good start last season but I had a few physical problems. I felt better towards the end and had a good pre-season. I haven't played much so far but I'm ready to play more."

You're playing against the bottom club Angers on Sunday, is that the right time to get back on track?

"Yes, especially as it's an important game because we haven't had the best of starts. Angers are bottom but they're still a good team. We're playing at home and we have to win. There's pressure, but it's the kind of important match that every player wants to play."

What is your relationship with coach Carles Martínez Novell, given your situation? Is it a daily dialogue or is it more distant?

"I was in a special situation this summer. The directors asked me to leave, so I was looking for a new club. But in the end, they asked me to stay because I'd had a very good pre-season. Then things changed again.

"The transfer window was difficult, but I'm still here and I've been working hard for the last two to three months to get into the starting eleven. At the moment, I haven't had any opportunities but, in football, you have to be patient, wait and be ready."

You were one of the main architects of Toulouse's return to Ligue 1. At the time, the coach was Philippe Montanier, who had success in Spain with Real Sociedad. Is his management style similar to that of Novell?

"They are two very different people and two very different coaches. Carles is very tactical, while Philippe is very human. What's more, Ligue 2 is nothing like Ligue 1, physically, mentally and tactically. And the club has taken a new direction since winning the French Cup. It's very difficult to compare the two periods."

Genreau's recent injuries Flashscore

Is it harder to be a midfielder when you're coached by someone who used to work at Barcelona's La Masia academy?

"Yes, it is! He focuses on our work enormously because the role of the midfielders is essential in the way he plays the game. He asks you to think hard before you receive the ball so that you know in advance what you're going to do with it, and every detail is important with Carles.

"Even though I haven't played much with him, I'm learning a lot of things that will serve me well in the future. It's mentally and physically demanding, it's a daily job, but it's very rewarding to listen to him."

Do you train mainly with the ball, including fitness work, or is that separate? I'd imagine there's also a lot of video use.

"We use video every day (laughs). There are a lot of tactical analysis sessions on our last match or to prepare for the next one. Carles organises his training sessions with sequences dedicated to the opponent we're going to face. Every exercise is important.

"As far as fitness is concerned, if you feel you need to strengthen yourself, you can do specific extras after training. It's a good balance."

You were born in Paris but you're an Australian international, that's quite a rare case. What's your family story?

"My parents are French but when they got married they spent their honeymoon in Australia and after I was born, when I was two, they decided to move there. I grew up in Australia but we always spoke French at home. My parents still live there and now, I've ended up in France (smiles)."

Is the Australian mentality different from the French one?

"It's completely the opposite (laughs). Growing up in Australia is the best thing for a child. There's nature, you play outside, you're encouraged, and people are happy and optimistic. If you have a dream, they tell you to believe in it because anything is possible if you don't give up.

"In France, it's a bit more critical, negative and jealous. It's a very different way of thinking."

Genreau's recent seasons in numbers Flashscore

Let's talk about Australia. You mentioned the differences between Ligue 1 and Ligue 2, what about the difference between the A-League and Europe?

"Before coming to France, I played for a year in the Netherlands (at Zwolle) before going back to the A-League for a season. When I moved to Ligue 2, it went up a notch compared to the Australian league, and even more so when I played in Ligue 1.

"I didn't think there was a big gap between Ligue 2 and the A-League - the best Australian teams could compete in Ligue 2. But there is a real gap between Ligue 2 and Ligue 1, in terms of intensity, physicality and technique.

"The level in the A-League is very good, but what's missing is the enthusiasm of the fans and better broadcasting to help the game grow."

It's true that football is not the number one sport in Australia. Can you describe some of the differences between the leagues you've played in?

"In France, the game is very physical. In the Netherlands, you play more football and the teams don't press as hard. In Ligue 2, the press is harder and Ligue 1 is very tactical. In the Eredivisie, there were a lot of young players, whereas in France there were more established players with a lot of experience."

Do you miss the A-League?

"Yes, of course, and I'd love to go back and play there one day because I miss Australia. I haven't really had the time to go back since I've been in France even while with the national team, it's a crazy pace, and you don't have time to rest or see anyone. Also, I'd like to show my (18-month-old) son where I grew up."

You were not in the most recent Socceroos squad but do you still follow the Australian national team closely?

"Absolutely, in fact, I watched the game against Japan (1-1) and also against China (3-1).

"Even though I didn't start much, I was still called up a lot in the last few years so I spent a lot of time with the squad, especially during the (2022) World Cup qualifiers. In the end, I wasn't picked for the World Cup and that obviously hurt a lot. I also wasn't picked for the (2023) Asian Cup but that decision was more injury-related.

"With the national team, it's a lot of travelling. To go there, it's more than 20 hours by plane and you're not sure you'll even play, even if you're playing for your club. Leaving also means I can risk losing my place at Toulouse and working even harder to get it back.

"When you're away for 10 to 12 days and you don't play, it takes a lot out of you, both physically and mentally. And you lose rhythm. But obviously, representing your country is the best thing you can do. I support the team and hope to get back in the squad soon."

You mentioned something that is often overlooked: The Asian confederation is so vast that travelling from one end of the continent to the other must be exhausting.

"That's the trickiest part. If you're in Europe, you leave as soon as your league match is over for a day and a half on the plane. Then you arrive, you go to the city where you're playing two days later, you come back to the base camp, then you go back to another country to play the next match, then you come back to Europe.

"It takes a lot out of you. And that's without mentioning the climate because you can play in a very humid or very hot country."

Denis Genreau in action for Macarthur FC in the A-League in 2021 Paul Kane / Getty Images via AFP

Here's a question a lot of Australian fans ponder: What's the right age to leave the A-League and sign for a European club?

"It all depends, particularly on your ambitions. You could very well stay in Australia, play in the Asian Champions League and have a magnificent career. But if you want to go to Europe, because it's more competitive and also because you're better paid, I don't know if there's a right age.

"Mainly, you have to realise that if you come from the A-League, it's best not to go to too big a club. Nestory Irankunda (at Bayern Munich) is a special case, but (Daniel) Arzani has had a string of loans after going to Manchester City, for example.

"Every case is different but, in my case, I came to a very good Ligue 2 club and got playing time straight away. You have to choose a destination where you have the opportunity to play. Without saying that it's easy, getting a contract in Europe is not the hard part. Playing, proving yourself and staying in the side is something else."

Is it also harder because Australia isn't considered a 'football country'?

"Yes, and also because the national team is not perceived as one of the best in the world. If you come from the A-League, you won't have the same opportunities as if you're a Spaniard coming from a well-known academy."

The A-League starts this week. Will you keep an eye on it and watch your old clubs Macarthur FC and Melbourne City?

"Yes, I always watch it, especially as the matches are either in the morning or at midday in France and it's available for free on YouTube. I even watched Macarthur's cup matches last season."

Regarding the expansion of the A-League, do you think there's room for new franchises?

"I think so because opportunities are being created and young players are coming in looking for playing time at a professional level. It's important to have more teams.

"The problem is that the stadiums are often half-empty, so you might wonder whether that's of any use, but in reality, yes, it is because that's how you develop more players of a better standard.

"You need good stadiums of the right size though, sometimes smaller ones, and you need to fill them because that makes people want to watch and take an interest when they see it on TV."

Genreau during the match between Australia and Argentina at the Tokyo Olympics in 2021 SPP Sport Press Photo. / Alamy / Alamy / Profimedia

Back to the Socceroos for a moment, do you think Tony Popovic is a good appointment as head coach?

"He deserves the job, if only because of what he's done for Australian football. He's had a lot of success in Asia and in the A-League. You can see it's working by the results he's getting. Beating China and drawing in Japan is a sign that he's brought something new to the team.

"I've never worked with him and I don't know him personally, but I've had very good feedback on his ability to help players progress. He has a reputation for getting the best out of his players."

Do you have fond memories from your time with the national team?

"Yes, very good memories, I took part in the Olympic Games. It was special doing that under (coach) Graham Arnold and I got my first senior cap under him too. Our relationship got off to a great start. Then he didn't select me for the World Cup or the Asian Cup which hurt but he did such a great job at the Socceroos...

"He deserves everything that's come to him, and staying at the helm of the national team for six years is not easy, especially as there was Covid. That was not easy for anyone, not for the players nor for him."

You mentioned the Tokyo Olympics where you beat Argentina in your opening match!

"That was the result of the confidence he instilled in us throughout the Olympic campaign. He told us that we were capable of achieving great results and that we would beat Argentina... and we did (2-0)!

"We lost at the very end of the game against Spain (1-0) and we weren't good enough against Egypt. It's a shame because if we'd drawn with Spain, we'd have gone through to the quarter-finals."

To conclude, what are your ambitions for the rest of this season with Toulouse?

"To be honest, I think my time at Toulouse is gradually coming to an end. I've had so many excellent moments, with the promotion to Ligue 1, the cup win and the Europa League. The club is evolving, growing and attracting more and more great players. I want to get as many minutes on the pitch as possible and then see what happens.

"Football can be so strange though and, if I play again, maybe I'll stay, you never know (smiles). But I'll be looking for options. I want to stay in Europe and choose a club where I can play regularly, even if it's a step sideways or down. Last season was a long one for me and I want to get back on the pitch, so I'll be open to every opportunity."