Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Ligue 2
  4. France's richest family and Red Bull in 'exclusive talks' for Paris FC takeover

France's richest family and Red Bull in 'exclusive talks' for Paris FC takeover

Stade Charléty where Paris FC play
Stade Charléty where Paris FC playJumeau Alexis/ABACA / Shutterstock Editorial / Profimedia
The family holding company of France's richest man, the luxury goods tycoon Bernard Arnault, on Thursday said it was entering into "exclusive negotiations" to buy a majority stake in Ligue 2 football side Paris FC.

Energy drinks giant Red Bull has also entered talks to acquire a "minority stake" in the club, the Arnault family holding company Agache said in a statement, unveiling a move that could shake up France's football landscape.

Under the terms of the deal, the Arnault family would initially hold 55 per cent of the club and Red Bull 15 per cent, according to a source close to the matter who asked not to be named.

The president of Paris FC since 2012, businessman Pierre Ferracci, 72, would keep 30 per cent of the capital before selling his shares in 2027 to the Arnault family, who would then own 85 per cent of the club, according to the same source.

"With the arrival of Agache as the majority shareholder of the club, the club will change dimension and aim for new successes", the statement said.

The holding company "intends to gradually bring the men's team back into the elite of men's football" with "the same ambition" for the women's team, which already plays in the first division.

Arnault, one of the world's richest people, heads the LVMH luxury conglomerate but has also moved to build the empire in other directions, notably taking control of the Paris Match weekly magazine.

The acquisition could completely transform the footballing landscape in France, where the domestic league has been dominated by Paris Saint-Germain since their acquisition by Qatar Sports Investments in 2011.

Mentions
FootballLigue 2Paris FCLigue 1
Related Articles
EXCLUSIVE: Pastore on working with Maradona, his love for PSG and his time in Italy
Rudy's Rumour Mill: Man Utd to offload Brazilians as Ronaldo discusses new Al Nassr deal
Injuries cost top leagues 732 million euros last season with Bundesliga worst hit
Show more
Football
Mbappe to keep any explanations for Swedish justice 'if necessary'
Postecoglou 'ready to explode' at Spurs players after Brighton defeat
Klopp's 'aura' will boost Red Bull, says RB Leipzig head coach Rose
Atletico will not sell tickets for next five away matches after UEFA, RFEF sanctions
Updated
Beckham calls for Ratcliffe to bring 'good old days' back to Manchester United
Who are the best Fantasy Premier League players going into Gameweek 8?
Real Madrid make Liverpool's Alexander-Arnold priority transfer target
Ex-Forest striker Hwang Ui-jo faces four years in jail over sex videos
EXCLUSIVE: Pablo Hernandez talks Leeds, Kalvin Phillips and coaching
Most Read
Tennis Tracker: Sinner eases past Medvedev in Six Kings Slam, Alcaraz downs Rune
Real Madrid back Mbappe amid Swedish rape investigation reports
Pogba 'willing to give up money' to stay at Juventus despite exit talk
Serena Williams has grapefruit-sized cyst removed from neck

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings