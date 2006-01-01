Jean-Louis Gasset named new Montpellier manager at the age of 70

Jean-Louis Gasset, pictured ahead of Marseille's match against Le Havre in May

Veteran former Ivory Coast coach Jean-Louis Gasset (70) has replaced the sacked Michel Der Zakarian as Montpellier boss, sources at the struggling French Ligue 1 club said on Tuesday.

Gasset has come out of retirement aged 70 having left Marseille at the end of last season.

He returns to Montpellier having had his first head coach position at Stade de la Mosson in 1985 and spent a season there in 2017.

The former midfielder led the Ivory Coast to the 2023 African Cup of Nations on home soil but resigned during the group stages with his side on the edge of being knocked out.

Montpellier sit bottom of the French top-flight having won just one game from their opening eight of the campaign.

Der Zakarian was fired after Sunday's 5-0 defeat to Marseille.

"I'm ashamed of losing 5-0 at home to Marseille," Montpellier president Laurent Nicollin said after the loss.

"I'm ashamed for myself, my club and the supporters," he added.