Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Ligue 1
  4. Marseille drop points at home to winless Angers in feisty encounter

Marseille drop points at home to winless Angers in feisty encounter

Marseille's Leonardo Balerdi goes for a header against Angers
Marseille's Leonardo Balerdi goes for a header against AngersMiguel Medina / AFP
Both Marseille and Angers were reduced to 10 men in an ill-tempered 1-1 draw at the Orange Vélodrome, as the hosts missed out on the chance to climb into Ligue 1's top-two thanks to a second consecutive winless outing.

Roberto De Zerbi’s men were looking to get back to winning ways following their first defeat of the season against Strasbourg, but the Olympians struggled in a first half of few chances.

It looked as though the hosts had lift-off when, in the 26th minute, a rash challenge from Lilian Rao-Lisoa earned him a red card, reducing the struggling visitors to 10 men.

However, just as they had done against Nice and Lyon, Marseille were also unable to keep their discipline as Neal Maupay was dismissed just four minutes later - receiving two yellow cards in the space of three minutes.

With neither outfit able to muster any quality going forward before the break, changes were made by both managers.

De Zerbi’s substitution paid off almost immediately, as the hosts hit the front within six minutes of the restart.

Angers failed to clear the lines, and the ball was kept alive on the edge of the box by Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg. His interception fell at the feet of Jonathan Rowe, who showed no hesitation in turning and firing low beyond Yahia Fofana’s reach to break the deadlock.

That goal awakened Angers, who despite offering very little prior to conceding, drew level within three minutes of falling behind.

Farid El Melali stood over a 30-yard free kick, and his short run-up may have fooled Geronimo Rulli in goal, who looked on hopelessly as the thunderous strike nestled into the bottom corner.

Marseille appeared shell-shocked and could’ve even been behind when El Melali dragged fractionally wide moments later.

The Olympians regrouped and thought they’d edged ahead for the second time on the night when Michael Murillo headed home, only for their celebrations to be cut short after VAR ruled the goal out for handball.

Marseille were consequently left frustrated as their three-match head-to-head winning streak came to an end, while a point is a bonus for basement boys Angers, even if they are still waiting for their first victory of the Ligue 1 season.

Key match stats
Key match statsOpta by StatsPerform

Flashscore Man of the Match: Farid El Melali (Angers)

See all the match stats here.

Mentions
FootballLigue 1AngersMarseille
Related Articles
Liam Rosenior winning over sceptical Strasbourg fans as Ligue 1 rolls on
Marseille dispute three-match ban for sporting director Benatia
Marseille consigned to first defeat of the season by stunning Strasbourg
Show more
Football
Napoli boss Conte cautiously optimistic after comfortable Como victory
Manchester United manager Ten Hag faces make-or-break trip to Aston Villa
Valencia continue barren run with goalless draw at Leganes in LaLiga
Verona get back to winning ways by edging struggling Venezia in Serie A
Schlotterbeck stunner helps Augsburg to narrow win over Monchengladbach
Pogba's doping suspension cut to 18 months, eligible to play next March
Updated
Arsenal boss Arteta hails side's consistency and red-hot Havertz
Aston Villa boss Emery respects struggling Manhester United manager Ten Hag
Spurs boss Postecoglou relishing reunion with 'kindred spirit' Hurzeler
Most Read
How Andre Onana has forced Kenya to play Cameroon behind closed doors
Pogba's doping suspension cut to 18 months, eligible to play next March
Jannik Sinner not 'comfortable' as doping case clouds Shanghai campaign
Muchova stuns Sabalenka to set up Beijing semi-final with home hero Zheng

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings