Scores
News
More
  Flashscore News
  Football
  Ligue 1
  Five-star Marseille thrash struggling Montpellier in statement Ligue 1 victory

Five-star Marseille thrash struggling Montpellier in statement Ligue 1 victory

Montpellier players celebrating a goal
Montpellier players celebrating a goalPASCAL GUYOT/AFP
Marseille moved back up to third in Ligue 1 as they strolled past Montpellier courtesy of a 5-0 victory at the Stade de la Mosson.

Last-placed Montpellier have suffered a nightmare start to this term, losing five of their opening seven league matches and conceding a huge 21 goals. While Marseille supporters were not officially allowed at the game following a late decision from the authorities, Les Phoceens were heavy favourites for all three points and showed their superiority inside 50 seconds.

Mason Greenwood’s cross to the back post was headed back across goal by Jonathan Rowe, and former Montpellier striker Elye Wahi was waiting to tap into an empty net.

Teji Savanier did curl a free-kick over the bar, but Montpellier were clearly second best in the opening stages and needed Benjamin Lecomte to produce a solid save to hold Rowe’s header and an even better one to keep out Wahi as he bore down on goal.

The hosts slowly gained a foothold in the match, and after Akor Adams had headed narrowly over the crossbar, Montpellier almost equalised in comical circumstances.

Arnaud Nordin’s effort from distance deflected off Leonardo Balerdi and almost caught out Geronimo Rulli, who could only push it onto the bar. 

Adams really should have buried the rebound despite the tight angle, but with the goal at his mercy, he could only fire into the side netting.

Montpellier were made to pay for that miss within minutes, as Amine Harit fired Ulisses Garcia’s cross into the roof of the net as the half-time whistle approached.

Match stats
Match statsFlashscore

 There was still time for Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg to net a third before the interval, with that strike coming after Joris Chotard had been forced off the pitch with an injury.

As the teams headed back to their respective dressing rooms for the break, Michel Der Zakarian will have been wondering how he could motivate his team after such a horrible opening period.

The home boss may have thought things couldn’t get worse after the interval - he would have been wrong.

Before the hour mark, Greenwood had made it four by shooting across Lecomte, before substitute Stefan Dzodic was given a straight red card for bringing down Harit as the last man.

Marseille were eager to take advantage of the dismissal and boost their goal difference, and before long they were five to the good courtesy of Luiz Henrique’s tap-in at the back post.

Greenwood had the ball in the back of the net for a sixth time almost immediately, but in a small show of mercy for Montpellier, it was ruled out for offside.

Marseille ultimately took their foot off the gas later on, allowing their opponents to escape with just the five goals conceded. They could not have prepared for the Le Classique against league-leaders Paris Saint-Germain next week much better, and they will be confident of getting a positive result.

Montpellier, meanwhile, are already in huge trouble at the bottom, and they must turn things around quickly if they do not want to be cut adrift at the bottom.

Flashscore Man of the Match: Amine Harit (Marseille)

Check out the match stats here.

Mentions
FootballMarseilleMontpellierLigue 1Amine Harit
