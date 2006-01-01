Argentina's Carboni to have surgery after cruciate ligament injury

Argentina's Valentin Carboni and Peru's Jesus Castillo battle for the ball in the second half during a Copa América group stage match

Argentina attacking midfielder Valentin Carboni (19) will undergo surgery after spraining the cruciate ligaments in his left knee while training with his national team in Miami, his club Olympique de Marseille said on Friday.

Carboni, who is on loan at Marseille from Inter Milan, was ruled out of this month's World Cup qualifiers against Venezuela and Bolivia by the Argentinian Football Association on Thursday.

"The player will undergo surgery in the near future and will follow an appropriate treatment protocol," Marseille said in a statement, wishing Carboni a speedy recovery.

Carboni, who debuted for Argentina in March, has made four Ligue 1 appearances for third-placed Marseille this season.