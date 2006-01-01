Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Ligue 1
  4. Argentina's Carboni to have surgery after cruciate ligament injury

Argentina's Carboni to have surgery after cruciate ligament injury

Argentina's Valentin Carboni and Peru's Jesus Castillo battle for the ball in the second half during a Copa América group stage match
Argentina's Valentin Carboni and Peru's Jesus Castillo battle for the ball in the second half during a Copa América group stage matchNathan Ray Seebeck
Argentina attacking midfielder Valentin Carboni (19) will undergo surgery after spraining the cruciate ligaments in his left knee while training with his national team in Miami, his club Olympique de Marseille said on Friday.

Carboni, who is on loan at Marseille from Inter Milan, was ruled out of this month's World Cup qualifiers against Venezuela and Bolivia by the Argentinian Football Association on Thursday.

"The player will undergo surgery in the near future and will follow an appropriate treatment protocol," Marseille said in a statement, wishing Carboni a speedy recovery.

Carboni, who debuted for Argentina in March, has made four Ligue 1 appearances for third-placed Marseille this season.

Mentions
FootballLigue 1Valentin CarboniMarseilleArgentina
Related Articles
Marseille drop points at home to winless Angers in feisty encounter
Liam Rosenior winning over sceptical Strasbourg fans as Ligue 1 rolls on
Marseille dispute three-match ban for sporting director Benatia
Show more
Football
Suspended Van Dijk heads back to Liverpool for rest after red card
Bukayo Saka drops out of England squad due to leg injury
Liverpool's Bradley proud to captain Northern Ireland for first time
Former Liverpool and Cameroon defender Joel Matip retires aged 33
Updated
Onsika blames Kenya’s humiliating Cameroon AFCON defeat on lack of creativity
Peru score late winner to claim shock win against Uruguay in World Cup qualifying
FlashFocus: Spanish midfielder Alex Baena is Villarreal's assist king
Bruno Fernandes eager to improve goalscoring form, takes responsibility for struggles
Father of Spurs star Son ordered to pay fine over football school abuse
Most Read
Former Liverpool and Cameroon defender Joel Matip retires aged 33
Novak Djokovic 'overwhelmed' after 'greatest rival' Rafael Nadal's retirement
Aryna Sabalenka and Coco Gauff set for semi-final clash at Wuhan Open
Ronald Koeman rues Virgil van Dijk red card ahead of Germany showdown

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings