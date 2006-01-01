Djokovic reportedly withdraws from Paris Masters, doubtful for ATP Finals

Novak Djokovic (37), the defending champion at the Rolex Paris Masters, has reportedly announced that he will not be defending his title while his participation in the ATP Finals is also in doubt.

Although he played in the Six Kings Slam last weekend in Riyadh, including a final clash with Rafael Nadal, Djokovic has withdrawn from the defence of his title at the final Masters 1000 of the season, the Rolex Paris Masters, which begins next Monday, according to Serbian media outlet Sport Klub.

Last year, Djokovic, the tournament's record winner, claimed his seventh title by beating Grigor Dimitrov in the final.

No particular reason has been given, but Sport Klub reports that the Serb, although in a strong position to qualify for the ATP Finals in Turin, may not compete there either. He could also miss the ATP 250 tournament in Belgrade.