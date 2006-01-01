Advertisement
  4. Ex-Manchester United striker Forlan to make professional tennis debut

Ex-Manchester United striker Forlan to make professional tennis debut

Diego Forlan is set to make his professional tennis debut in an ATP doubles event in Uruguay next month
Diego Forlan is set to make his professional tennis debut in an ATP doubles event in Uruguay next monthMartin Rickett / PA Images / Profimedia
Former Uruguay soccer international Diego Forlan (45), who played for Manchester United and Atletico Madrid among others, will compete in doubles at the professional Uruguay Open tennis tournament in November, organisers said on Tuesday.

The former striker, a 2010 World Cup semi-finalist, has switched to tennis since his retirement in 2018, playing on the international senior tour.

Forlan, who plays left-handed, will team up with current world number 101 Federico Coria of Argentina in the main draw at the November 11th-17th clay court Challenger Tour event in Montevideo after being given a wild card.

"Yes, our number 10 is smashing it in tennis too," organisers said of Forlan's participation.

"This year, Forlan has competed in more than three +40 tournaments in Montevideo, also standing out in the MT1000 in Lima of the ITF World Tennis Masters Tour."

Forlan, a Premier League winner with United, won 112 caps for Uruguay scoring 36 goals and also played for Villarreal and Inter Milan.

