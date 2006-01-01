Ex-Manchester United striker Forlan to make professional tennis debut

The former striker, a 2010 World Cup semi-finalist, has switched to tennis since his retirement in 2018, playing on the international senior tour.
Forlan, who plays left-handed, will team up with current world number 101 Federico Coria of Argentina in the main draw at the November 11th-17th clay court Challenger Tour event in Montevideo after being given a wild card.
"Yes, our number 10 is smashing it in tennis too," organisers said of Forlan's participation.
"This year, Forlan has competed in more than three +40 tournaments in Montevideo, also standing out in the MT1000 in Lima of the ITF World Tennis Masters Tour."
Forlan, a Premier League winner with United, won 112 caps for Uruguay scoring 36 goals and also played for Villarreal and Inter Milan.