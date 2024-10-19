Premier League Player of the Week: Garnacho sparks United comeback

Alejandro Garnacho (20) is the Premier League Player of the Week after his threatening display for Manchester United in their 2-1 comeback win over Brentford.

The Argentina winger's 8.6 match rating was actually the joint-highest this week alongside Tottenham midfielder James Maddison.

But the Spurs man played just 45 minutes in their 4-1 win over West Ham, so we're selecting Garnacho based on a minutes played tie-breaker.

Garnacho was United's most dangerous player against Brentford, making himself a nuisance down the left-hand side.

The 20-year-old hit the Red Devils' equaliser with a good strike to set his team on the way to an eventual three points.

He took eight shots in total – five of which were on target – and won six duels and three tackles in the match.

Garnacho will be looking to replicate his performance in the Europa League on Thursday when United travel to Turkey to play Jose Mourinho's Fenerbahce.

