Scores
News
More
  Flashscore News
  Football
  Premier League
  Premier League Player of the Week: Garnacho sparks United comeback

Premier League Player of the Week: Garnacho sparks United comeback

Manchester United's Alejandro Garnacho celebrates against Brentford
Manchester United's Alejandro Garnacho celebrates against BrentfordOli Scarff / Marek Kratochvil
Alejandro Garnacho (20) is the Premier League Player of the Week after his threatening display for Manchester United in their 2-1 comeback win over Brentford.

The Argentina winger's 8.6 match rating was actually the joint-highest this week alongside Tottenham midfielder James Maddison.

But the Spurs man played just 45 minutes in their 4-1 win over West Ham, so we're selecting Garnacho based on a minutes played tie-breaker.

Garnacho was United's most dangerous player against Brentford, making himself a nuisance down the left-hand side.

Garnacho against Brentford
Garnacho against BrentfordOpta by Stats Perform / Oli Scarff / AFP

The 20-year-old hit the Red Devils' equaliser with a good strike to set his team on the way to an eventual three points.

He took eight shots in total – five of which were on target – and won six duels and three tackles in the match.

Garnacho will be looking to replicate his performance in the Europa League on Thursday when United travel to Turkey to play Jose Mourinho's Fenerbahce.

See our Premier League Team of the Week.

Mentions
FootballPremier LeagueAlejandro GarnachoManchester UnitedBrentford
Girona to assess reserve players amid injury crisis ahead of Slovan Bratislava clash

