Manchester United come from behind against Brentford to ease pressure on Ten Hag

An Alejandro Garnacho-inspired Manchester United came from behind to record a first Premier League home win since the opening day of the season, as they beat Brentford 2-1 at Old Trafford.

Brentford are the PL’s quickest starters, but despite dominating possession in an impressive opening, they failed to find the net inside the opening two minutes for the first time in five matches, although Kevin Schade’s miskick from six yards was a glorious chance to pile pressure on their opponents.

Bees captain Christian Nørgaard then forced an excellent stop from André Onana with a blistering shot from the edge of the box that was heading into the top corner.

In keeping with recent weeks, the home side were ponderous and uninspiring, as they passed the landmark of 300 minutes without a PL goal, and would find themselves behind in controversial circumstances.

Matthijs de Ligt had already left the pitch twice to receive treatment for a head injury sustained in the 10th minute, when referee Samuel Barrott ordered him off the pitch as Brentford prepared to take a corner in first half stoppage time.

As De Ligt ranted on the touchline, his teammates allowed Ethan Pinnock to ghost into the edge of the six-yard box and thump a header beyond Onana in the United goal.

Garnacho had been involved in all of The Red Devils’ rare moments of hope in the first half, and the Argentinian blasted his team level within two minutes of the restart. A deep cross by Marcus Rashford was met on the volley by the winger, whose thunderous yet controlled strike left Brentford keeper Mark Flekken a spectator.

Erik ten Hag’s men began to show the sort of endeavour and urgency that was missing in the first half, as Flekken was forced to deny both Garnacho and Casemiro from long range.

Brentford failed to register a shot on goal in the opening 20 minutes of the second half, but looked to have weathered the United storm as the second half wore on.

However, a delicate flick from Bruno Fernandes gave Rasmus Højlund a free run on goal, and the Danish striker showed great poise to dink the ball over the onrushing Flekken to complete the turnaround.

Having gained the lead, the Red Devils’ performance was controlled, even if they failed to find a third goal to seal the victory, but avoided any late scares to register an important win - coming from behind to beat Brentford 2-1 at Old Trafford for the second season running.

Flashscore Man of the Match: Alejandro Garnacho (Manchester United)

