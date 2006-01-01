Who's Missing: Liverpool's clash with Chelsea comes too soon for Alisson

The headline fixture this weekend sees top-of-the-table Liverpool host fourth-placed Chelsea on Sunday.
Elsewhere, Manchester City travel to Wolves while Arsenal visit Bournemouth, and Spurs host West Ham in the latest Premier League London derby.
Take a look at who's missing this weekend through injury, suspension or otherwise.
Tottenham Hotspur vs West Ham
WON'T PLAY
Odobert W. | Thigh Injury
Richarlison | Injury
Son Heung-Min | Injury
Fullkrug N. | Achilles Tendon Injury
DOUBTS
Bergvall L. | Calf Injury
Fulham vs Aston Villa
WON'T PLAY
Carlos Vinicius | Calf Injury
Cuenca J. | Ankle Injury
Lukic S. | Shoulder Injury
Konsa E. | Thigh Injury
McGinn J. | Thigh Injury
DOUBTS
Kamara B. | Lacking Match Fitness
Mings T. | Lacking Match Fitness
Onana A. | Thigh Injury
Ramsey J. | Groin Injury
Ipswich vs Everton
WON'T PLAY
Al-Hamadi A. | Knock
Donacien J. | Groin Injury
Luongo M. | Ankle Injury
Tuanzebe A. | Finger Injury
Broja A. |Calf Injury
Chermiti | Ankle Injury
DOUBTS
Broadhead N. | Thigh Injury
Cajuste J. | Knee Injury
Clarke H. | Achilles Tendon Injury
Branthwaite J. | Muscle Injury
Coleman S. | Calf Injury
Mykolenko V. | Calf Injury
Patterson N. | Lacking Match Fitness
Manchester United vs Brentford
WON'T PLAY
Maguire H. | Muscle Injury
Mainoo K. | Muscle Injury
Malacia T. | Knee Injury
Mazraoui N. | Heart Problems
Yoro L. | Ankle Injury
Dasilva J. | Knee Injury
Gustavo Nunes | Back Injury
Henry R. | Knee Injury
Hickey A. | Thigh Injury
Thiago I. | Knee Injury
Wissa Y. | Ankle Injury
DOUBTS
Garnacho A. | Knee Injury
Hojlund R. | Injury
Mount M. | Head Injury
Shaw L. | Health problems
Ugarte M. | Muscle Injury
Damsgaard M. | Knock
Jensen M. | Knock
Newcastle vs Brighton
WON'T PLAY
Botman S. | Knee Injury
Lascelles J. | Knee Injury
Miley L. | Back Injury
Trippier K. | Muscle Injury
Joao Pedro | Injury
March S. | Knee Injury
O'Riley M. | Ankle Injury
Webster A. | Muscle Injury
DOUBTS
Isak A. | Finger Injury
Wilson C. | Back Injury
Adingra S. | Knock
Baleba C. | Knock
Milner J. | Thigh Injury
Rutter G. | Knock
Southampton vs Leicester
WON'T PLAY
Bazunu G. | Achilles Tendon Injury
Smallbone W. | Thigh Injury
Stephens J. | Red Card
Stewart R. | Thigh Injury
Choudhury H. | Shoulder Injury
Daka P. | Ankle Injury
Opoku N. | Broken Leg
Stolarczyk J. | Ankle Injury
Bournemouth vs Arsenal
WON'T PLAY
Neto | Loan Agreement
Odegaard M. | Ankle Injury
Tierney K. | Muscle Injury
Zinchenko O. | Calf Injury
DOUBTS
Adams T. | Back Injury
Havertz K. | Knee Injury
Martinelli G. | Calf Injury
Partey T. | Injury
Saka B. | Muscle Injury
Timber J. | Muscle Injury
Tomiyasu T. | Knee Injury
White B. | Knee Injury
Wolves vs Manchester City
WON'T PLAY
Chiwome L. | Ankle Injury
Gonzalez E. | Knee Injury
Kalajdzic S. | Knee Injury
Mosquera Y. | Knee Injury
Traore B. | Knee Injury
Bobb O. | Leg Injury
De Bruyne K. | Muscle Injury
Rodri | Knee Injury
DOUBTS
Dawson C. | Illness
Meupiyou B. | Injury
Ake N. | Muscle Injury
Liverpool vs Chelsea
WON'T PLAY
Alisson | Hamstring Injury
Elliott H. | Broken ankle
Cucurella M. | Yellow Cards
Fofana W. | Yellow Cards
Kellyman O. | Muscle Injury
DOUBTS
Chiesa F. | Injury
Nottingham Forest vs Crystal Palace
WON'T PLAY
DOUBTS
