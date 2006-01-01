Advertisement
Who's Missing: Liverpool's clash with Chelsea comes too soon for Alisson

Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson is struggling with a hamstring injury
Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson is struggling with a hamstring injuryČTK / imago sportfotodienst / Ian Stephen
The Premier League is back after another break with clubs hoping their star performers made it through international duty unscathed.

The headline fixture this weekend sees top-of-the-table Liverpool host fourth-placed Chelsea on Sunday.

Elsewhere, Manchester City travel to Wolves while Arsenal visit Bournemouth, and Spurs host West Ham in the latest Premier League London derby.

Take a look at who's missing this weekend through injury, suspension or otherwise.

Tottenham Hotspur vs West Ham

WON'T PLAY

Tottenham

Odobert W. | Thigh Injury

Richarlison | Injury

Son Heung-Min | Injury

West Ham

Fullkrug N. | Achilles Tendon Injury

DOUBTS

Bergvall L. | Calf Injury

Fulham vs Aston Villa

WON'T PLAY

Fulham

Carlos Vinicius | Calf Injury

Cuenca J. | Ankle Injury

Lukic S. | Shoulder Injury

Aston Villa

Konsa E. | Thigh Injury

McGinn J. | Thigh Injury

DOUBTS

Kamara B. | Lacking Match Fitness

Mings T. | Lacking Match Fitness

Onana A. | Thigh Injury

Ramsey J. | Groin Injury

Ipswich vs Everton

WON'T PLAY

Ipswich

Al-Hamadi A. | Knock

Donacien J. | Groin Injury

Luongo M. | Ankle Injury

Tuanzebe A. | Finger Injury

Everton

Broja A. |Calf Injury

Chermiti | Ankle Injury

DOUBTS

Broadhead N. | Thigh Injury

Cajuste J. | Knee Injury

Clarke H. | Achilles Tendon Injury

Branthwaite J. | Muscle Injury

Coleman S. | Calf Injury

Mykolenko V. | Calf Injury

Patterson N. | Lacking Match Fitness

Manchester United vs Brentford

WON'T PLAY

Manchester United

Maguire H. | Muscle Injury 

Mainoo K. | Muscle Injury

Malacia T. | Knee Injury

Mazraoui N. | Heart Problems

Yoro L. | Ankle Injury

Brentford

Dasilva J. | Knee Injury

Gustavo Nunes | Back Injury

Henry R. | Knee Injury

Hickey A. | Thigh Injury

Thiago I. | Knee Injury

Wissa Y. | Ankle Injury

DOUBTS

Garnacho A. | Knee Injury

Hojlund R. | Injury

Mount M. | Head Injury

Shaw L. | Health problems

Ugarte M. | Muscle Injury

Damsgaard M. | Knock

Jensen M. | Knock

Newcastle vs Brighton

WON'T PLAY

Newcastle

Botman S. | Knee Injury

Lascelles J. | Knee Injury

Miley L. | Back Injury

Trippier K. | Muscle Injury

Brighton

Joao Pedro | Injury

March S. | Knee Injury

O'Riley M. | Ankle Injury

Webster A. | Muscle Injury

DOUBTS

Isak A. | Finger Injury

Wilson C. | Back Injury

Adingra S. | Knock

Baleba C. | Knock

Milner J. | Thigh Injury

Rutter G. | Knock

Southampton vs Leicester

WON'T PLAY

Southampton

Bazunu G. | Achilles Tendon Injury

Smallbone W. | Thigh Injury

Stephens J. | Red Card

Stewart R. | Thigh Injury

Leicester

Choudhury H. | Shoulder Injury

Daka P. | Ankle Injury

Opoku N. | Broken Leg

Stolarczyk J. | Ankle Injury

Bournemouth vs Arsenal

WON'T PLAY

Arsenal

Neto | Loan Agreement

Odegaard M. | Ankle Injury

Tierney K. | Muscle Injury

Zinchenko O. | Calf Injury

Bournemouth

None

DOUBTS

Adams T. | Back Injury

Havertz K. | Knee Injury

Martinelli G. | Calf Injury

Partey T. | Injury

Saka B. | Muscle Injury

Timber J. | Muscle Injury

Tomiyasu T. | Knee Injury

White B. | Knee Injury

Wolves vs Manchester City

WON'T PLAY

Wolves

Chiwome L. | Ankle Injury

Gonzalez E. | Knee Injury

Kalajdzic S. | Knee Injury

Mosquera Y. | Knee Injury

Traore B. | Knee Injury

Manchester City

Bobb O. | Leg Injury

De Bruyne K. | Muscle Injury

Rodri | Knee Injury

DOUBTS

Dawson C. | Illness

Meupiyou B. | Injury

Ake N. | Muscle Injury

Liverpool vs Chelsea

WON'T PLAY

Liverpool

Alisson | Hamstring Injury

Elliott H. | Broken ankle

Chelsea

Cucurella M. | Yellow Cards

Fofana W. | Yellow Cards

Kellyman O. | Muscle Injury

DOUBTS

Chiesa F. | Injury

Nottingham Forest vs Crystal Palace

WON'T PLAY

Nottingham Forest

TBA

Crystal Palace

TBA

DOUBTS

TBA

