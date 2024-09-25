Who's Missing: Raya a concern for Arsenal against Leicester

Manchester City kick off the weekend with a midday trip to Newcastle while Arsenal and Liverpool play Leicester and Wolves respectively.
Those are before Sunday's headline fixture, with Manchester United facing Tottenham at Old Trafford.
Take a look at who's missing this weekend through injury, suspension or otherwise.
Newcastle vs Manchester City
WON'T PLAY
Botman S. | Knee Injury
Lascelles J. | Knee Injury
Miley L. | Back Injury
Wilson C. | Back Injury
Ake N. | Muscle Injury
Bobb O. | Leg Injury
Rodri | Knee Injury
DOUBTS
Targett M. | Injury
De Bruyne K. | Injury
Arsenal vs Leicester
WON'T PLAY
Merino M. | Shoulder Injury
Odegaard M. | Ankle Injury
Tierney K. | Muscle Injury
Tomiyasu T. | Knee Injury
Trossard L. | Red Card
Zinchenko O. | Calf Injury
Daka P. | Ankle Injury
Opoku N. | Broken Leg
Stolarczyk J. | Ankle Injury
Vestergaard J. | Ankle Injury
DOUBTS
Raya D. | Knee Injury
Brentford vs West Ham
WON'T PLAY
Dasilva J. | Knee Injury
Gustavo Nunes | Back Injury
Henry R. | Knee Injury
Hickey A. | Thigh Injury
Jensen M. | Knock
Thiago I. | Knee Injury
Wissa Y. | Ankle Injury
Alvarez E. | Red Card
DOUBTS
Fullkrug N. | Achilles Tendon Injury
Chelsea vs Brighton
WON'T PLAY
James R. | Muscle Injury
Kellyman O. | Muscle Injury
March S. | Knee Injury
Milner J. | Thigh Injury
O'Riley M. | Ankle Injury
DOUBTS
Lavia R. | Thigh Injury
Gruda B. | Lacking Match Fitness
Joao Pedro | Injury
Everton vs Crystal Palace
WON'T PLAY
Broja A. | Calf Injury
Chermiti | Ankle Injury
Doucoure C. | Ankle Injury
Holding R. | Lacking Match Fitness
Matheus Franca | Muscle Injury
Riad C. | Knee Injury
DOUBTS
Branthwaite J. | Injury
Coleman S. | Calf Injury
Gueye I. | Injury
Patterson N. | Injury
Chalobah T. | Injury
Nottingham Forest vs Fulham
WON'T PLAY
Danilo | Ankle Injury
Gibbs-White M. | Red Card
Sangare I. | Lacking Match Fitness
Carlos Vinicius | Injury
DOUBTS
Boly W. | Calf Injury
Wolves vs Liverpool
WON'T PLAY
Chiwome L. | Ankle Injury
Gonzalez E. | Knee Injury
Kalajdzic S. | Knee Injury
Meupiyou B. | Injury
Mosquera Y. | Knee Injury
Traore B. | Knee Injury
Elliott H. | Broken ankle
DOUBTS
Toti | Thigh Injury
Alisson | Thigh Injury
Ipswich vs Aston Villa
WON'T PLAY
Donacien J. | Groin Injury
Kamara B. | Knee Injury
McGinn J. | Thigh Injury
Mings T. | Knee Injury
Philogene J. | Injury
DOUBTS
Broadhead N. | Thigh Injury
Clarke H. | Achilles Tendon Injury
Phillips K. | Thigh Injury
Cash M. | Thigh Injury
Diego Carlos | Injury
Digne L. | Knock
Manchester United vs Tottenham
WON'T PLAY
Lindelof V. | Injury
Malacia T. | Knee Injury
Shaw L. | Health problems
Yoro L. | Ankle Injury
Odobert W. | Thigh Injury
Richarlison | Injury
DOUBTS
Mount M. | Muscle Injury
Bournemouth vs Southampton
WON'T PLAY
TBC
TBC
DOUBTS
TBC