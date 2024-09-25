Who's Missing: Raya a concern for Arsenal against Leicester

Arsenal goalkeeper David Raya picked up an injury in last weekend's draw with Manchester City

Attention shifts back to the Premier League after another midweek of European and League Cup action.

Manchester City kick off the weekend with a midday trip to Newcastle while Arsenal and Liverpool play Leicester and Wolves respectively.

Those are before Sunday's headline fixture, with Manchester United facing Tottenham at Old Trafford.

Take a look at who's missing this weekend through injury, suspension or otherwise.

WON'T PLAY

Newcastle

Botman S. | Knee Injury

Lascelles J. | Knee Injury

Miley L. | Back Injury

Wilson C. | Back Injury

Manchester City

Ake N. | Muscle Injury

Bobb O. | Leg Injury

Rodri | Knee Injury

DOUBTS

Targett M. | Injury

De Bruyne K. | Injury

WON'T PLAY

Arsenal

Merino M. | Shoulder Injury

Odegaard M. | Ankle Injury

Tierney K. | Muscle Injury

Tomiyasu T. | Knee Injury

Trossard L. | Red Card

Zinchenko O. | Calf Injury

Leicester

Daka P. | Ankle Injury

Opoku N. | Broken Leg

Stolarczyk J. | Ankle Injury

Vestergaard J. | Ankle Injury

DOUBTS

Raya D. | Knee Injury

WON'T PLAY

Brentford

Dasilva J. | Knee Injury

Gustavo Nunes | Back Injury

Henry R. | Knee Injury

Hickey A. | Thigh Injury

Jensen M. | Knock

Thiago I. | Knee Injury

Wissa Y. | Ankle Injury

West Ham

Alvarez E. | Red Card

DOUBTS

Fullkrug N. | Achilles Tendon Injury

WON'T PLAY

Chelsea

James R. | Muscle Injury

Kellyman O. | Muscle Injury

Brighton

March S. | Knee Injury

Milner J. | Thigh Injury

O'Riley M. | Ankle Injury

DOUBTS

Lavia R. | Thigh Injury

Gruda B. | Lacking Match Fitness

Joao Pedro | Injury

WON'T PLAY

Everton

Broja A. | Calf Injury

Chermiti | Ankle Injury

Crystal Palace

Doucoure C. | Ankle Injury

Holding R. | Lacking Match Fitness

Matheus Franca | Muscle Injury

Riad C. | Knee Injury

DOUBTS

Branthwaite J. | Injury

Coleman S. | Calf Injury

Gueye I. | Injury

Patterson N. | Injury

Chalobah T. | Injury

WON'T PLAY

Nottingham Forest

Danilo | Ankle Injury

Gibbs-White M. | Red Card

Sangare I. | Lacking Match Fitness

Fulham

Carlos Vinicius | Injury

DOUBTS

Boly W. | Calf Injury

WON'T PLAY

Wolves

Chiwome L. | Ankle Injury

Gonzalez E. | Knee Injury

Kalajdzic S. | Knee Injury

Meupiyou B. | Injury

Mosquera Y. | Knee Injury

Traore B. | Knee Injury

Liverpool

Elliott H. | Broken ankle

DOUBTS

Toti | Thigh Injury

Alisson | Thigh Injury

WON'T PLAY

Ipswich

Donacien J. | Groin Injury

Aston Villa

Kamara B. | Knee Injury

McGinn J. | Thigh Injury

Mings T. | Knee Injury

Philogene J. | Injury

DOUBTS

Broadhead N. | Thigh Injury

Clarke H. | Achilles Tendon Injury

Phillips K. | Thigh Injury

Cash M. | Thigh Injury

Diego Carlos | Injury

Digne L. | Knock

WON'T PLAY

Manchester United

Lindelof V. | Injury

Malacia T. | Knee Injury

Shaw L. | Health problems

Yoro L. | Ankle Injury

Tottenham

Odobert W. | Thigh Injury

Richarlison | Injury

DOUBTS

Mount M. | Muscle Injury

WON'T PLAY

Bournemouth

TBC

Southampton

TBC

DOUBTS

TBC