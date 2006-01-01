Who's Missing: Odegaard out with De Bruyne a doubt for big title clash

Kevin De Bruyne suffered an injury against Inter Milan on Wednesday, but will that rule him out of Sunday's clash with Arsenal?

The Premier League returns this weekend after European and Carabao Cup action in midweek, and there are some mouth-watering fixtures in store.

On Saturday, Wolves travel to high-flying Aston Villa in the Black Country derby, while in London, West Ham face Chelsea and Tottenham take on Brentford - all before a potentially season-defining Sunday as Manchester City host Arsenal.

But which stars will feature, and who will miss out?

Take a look at who’s missing this weekend through injury, suspension or otherwise.

Saturday, September 21st

WON'T PLAY

West Ham

None

Chelsea

Gusto M. | Thigh Injury

James R. | Muscle Injury

Kellyman O. | Muscle Injury

DOUBTS

Fullkrug N. | Achilles Tendon Injury

Dewsbury-Hall K. | Illness

Fernandez E. | Illness

Lavia R. | Thigh Injury

WON'T PLAY

Aston Villa

Cash M. | Thigh Injury

Kamara B. | Knee Injury

Mings T. | Knee Injury

Wolves

Chiwome L. | Ankle Injury

Gonzalez E. | Knee Injury

Kalajdzic S. | Knee Injury

Meupiyou B. | Injury

DOUBTS

Ait-Nouri R. | Ankle Injury

Mosquera Y. | Knock

Toti | Thigh Injury

Traore B. | Knee Injury

WON'T PLAY

Fulham

Carlos Vinicius | Injury

Newcastle

Botman S. | Knee Injury

Lascelles J. | Knee Injury

Miley L. | Back Injury

Wilson C. | Back Injury

DOUBTS

Isak A. | Foot Injury

WON'T PLAY

Leicester

Daka P. | Ankle Injury

Opoku N. | Broken Leg

Stolarczyk J. | Ankle Injury

Everton

Broja A. | Calf Injury

Chermiti | Ankle Injury

Gueye I. | Personal matter

Patterson N. | Thigh Injury

DOUBTS

Branthwaite J. | Groin Injury

Coleman S. | Calf Injury

Garner J. | Illness

Keane M. | Injury

WON'T PLAY

Liverpool

Elliott H. | Broken ankle

Bournemouth

Adams T. | Back Injury

DOUBTS

Alisson | Thigh Injury

Ouattara Da. | Ankle Injury

Alisson is a doubt for the visit of Bournemouth on Saturday Marco Luzzani / Getty Images Europe / Getty Images via AFP

WON'T PLAY

Southampton

Bazunu G. | Achilles Tendon Injury

Stephens J. | Red Card

Sulemana K. | Ankle Injury

Ipswich

Donacien J. | Groin Injury

DOUBTS

Smallbone W. | Thigh Injury

Broadhead N. | Thigh Injury

Clarke H. | Achilles Tendon Injury

WON'T PLAY

Tottenham

Odobert W. | Thigh Injury

Richarlison | Injury

Brentford

Dasilva J. | Knee Injury

Gustavo Nunes | Back Injury

Henry R. | Knee Injury

Hickey A. | Thigh Injury

Jensen M. | Knock

Thiago I. | Knee Injury

Wissa Y. | Ankle Injury

DOUBTS

Bissouma Y. | Groin Injury

Werner T. | Injury

WON'T PLAY

Crystal Palace

Holding R. | Lacking Match Fitness

Matheus Franca | Muscle Injury

Riad C. | Knee Injury

Manchester United

Lindelof V. | Injury

Malacia T. | Knee Injury

Shaw L. | Health problems

Yoro L. | Ankle Injury

DOUBTS

Chalobah T. | Injury

Hojlund R. | Muscle Injury

Mount M. | Muscle Injury

Sunday, September 22nd

WON'T PLAY

Brighton

Gruda B. | Lacking Match Fitness

March S. | Knee Injury

Milner J. | Thigh Injury

O'Riley M. | Ankle Injury

Nottingham Forest

Danilo | Ankle Injury

DOUBTS

Boly W. | Calf Injury

Sangare I. | Lacking Match Fitness

WON'T PLAY

Manchester City

Ake N. | Muscle Injury

Bobb O. | Leg Injury

Arsenal

Merino M. | Shoulder Injury

Odegaard M. | Ankle Injury

Tierney K. | Muscle Injury

Tomiyasu T. | Knee Injury

Zinchenko O. | Calf Injury

DOUBTS

De Bruyne K. | Injury