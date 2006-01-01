Who's Missing: Odegaard out with De Bruyne a doubt for big title clash

On Saturday, Wolves travel to high-flying Aston Villa in the Black Country derby, while in London, West Ham face Chelsea and Tottenham take on Brentford - all before a potentially season-defining Sunday as Manchester City host Arsenal.
But which stars will feature, and who will miss out?
Take a look at who’s missing this weekend through injury, suspension or otherwise.
Saturday, September 21st
West Ham vs Chelsea
WON'T PLAY
None
Gusto M. | Thigh Injury
James R. | Muscle Injury
Kellyman O. | Muscle Injury
DOUBTS
Fullkrug N. | Achilles Tendon Injury
Dewsbury-Hall K. | Illness
Fernandez E. | Illness
Lavia R. | Thigh Injury
Aston Villa vs Wolves
WON'T PLAY
Cash M. | Thigh Injury
Kamara B. | Knee Injury
Mings T. | Knee Injury
Chiwome L. | Ankle Injury
Gonzalez E. | Knee Injury
Kalajdzic S. | Knee Injury
Meupiyou B. | Injury
DOUBTS
Ait-Nouri R. | Ankle Injury
Mosquera Y. | Knock
Toti | Thigh Injury
Traore B. | Knee Injury
Fulham vs Newcastle
WON'T PLAY
Carlos Vinicius | Injury
Botman S. | Knee Injury
Lascelles J. | Knee Injury
Miley L. | Back Injury
Wilson C. | Back Injury
DOUBTS
Isak A. | Foot Injury
Leicester vs Everton
WON'T PLAY
Daka P. | Ankle Injury
Opoku N. | Broken Leg
Stolarczyk J. | Ankle Injury
Broja A. | Calf Injury
Chermiti | Ankle Injury
Gueye I. | Personal matter
Patterson N. | Thigh Injury
DOUBTS
Branthwaite J. | Groin Injury
Coleman S. | Calf Injury
Garner J. | Illness
Keane M. | Injury
Liverpool vs Bournemouth
WON'T PLAY
Elliott H. | Broken ankle
Adams T. | Back Injury
DOUBTS
Alisson | Thigh Injury
Ouattara Da. | Ankle Injury
Southampton vs Ipswich
WON'T PLAY
Bazunu G. | Achilles Tendon Injury
Stephens J. | Red Card
Sulemana K. | Ankle Injury
Donacien J. | Groin Injury
DOUBTS
Smallbone W. | Thigh Injury
Broadhead N. | Thigh Injury
Clarke H. | Achilles Tendon Injury
Tottenham vs Brentford
WON'T PLAY
Odobert W. | Thigh Injury
Richarlison | Injury
Dasilva J. | Knee Injury
Gustavo Nunes | Back Injury
Henry R. | Knee Injury
Hickey A. | Thigh Injury
Jensen M. | Knock
Thiago I. | Knee Injury
Wissa Y. | Ankle Injury
DOUBTS
Bissouma Y. | Groin Injury
Werner T. | Injury
Crystal Palace vs Manchester United
WON'T PLAY
Holding R. | Lacking Match Fitness
Matheus Franca | Muscle Injury
Riad C. | Knee Injury
Lindelof V. | Injury
Malacia T. | Knee Injury
Shaw L. | Health problems
Yoro L. | Ankle Injury
DOUBTS
Chalobah T. | Injury
Hojlund R. | Muscle Injury
Mount M. | Muscle Injury
Sunday, September 22nd
Brighton vs Nottingham Forest
WON'T PLAY
Gruda B. | Lacking Match Fitness
March S. | Knee Injury
Milner J. | Thigh Injury
O'Riley M. | Ankle Injury
Danilo | Ankle Injury
DOUBTS
Boly W. | Calf Injury
Sangare I. | Lacking Match Fitness
Manchester City vs Arsenal
WON'T PLAY
Ake N. | Muscle Injury
Bobb O. | Leg Injury
Merino M. | Shoulder Injury
Odegaard M. | Ankle Injury
Tierney K. | Muscle Injury
Tomiyasu T. | Knee Injury
Zinchenko O. | Calf Injury
DOUBTS
De Bruyne K. | Injury