Who's Missing: Odegaard and Rice out of huge North London derby clash

Some big games await fans at the tail-end of this week, including a mouth-watering north London derby on Sunday.
Take a look at who's missing this weekend through suspension, injury or otherwise.
Saturday, September 14th
Southampton v Manchester United
WON'T PLAY
Bazunu G. | Achilles Tendon Injury
Stewart R. | Injury
Hojlund R. | Muscle Injury
Lindelof V. | Injury
Malacia T. | Knee Injury
Mount M. | Muscle Injury
Shaw L. | Health problems
Yoro L. | Ankle Injury
DOUBTS
Larios J. | Lacking Match Fitness
Sulemana K. | Ankle Injury
Fernandes B. | Foot Injury
Brighton v Ipswich
WON'T PLAY
March S. | Knee Injury
Milner J. | Thigh Injury
O'Riley M. | Ankle Injury
Veltman J. | Thigh Injury
Broadhead N. | Thigh Injury
Burns W. | Thigh Injury
Clarke H. | Achilles Tendon Injury
Hirst G. | Knee Injury
DOUBTS
Gruda B. | Lacking Match Fitness
Kadioglu F. | Thigh Injury
Wieffer M. | Lacking Match Fitness
Donacien J. | Groin Injury
Crystal Palace v Leicester
WON'T PLAY
Holding R. | Lacking Match Fitness
Matheus Franca | Muscle Injury
Riad C. | Knee Injury
Daka P. | Ankle Injury
Opoku N. | Broken Leg
Stolarczyk J. | Ankle Injury
DOUBTS
Wharton A. | Thigh Injury
Fulham v West Ham
WON'T PLAY
Cresswell A. | Thigh Injury
None
DOUBTS
Areola A. | Back Injury
Fullkrug N. | Achilles Tendon Injury
Liverpool v Nottingham Forest
WON'T PLAY
Elliott H. | Broken ankle
Boly W. | Calf Injury
Danilo | Ankle Injury
DOUBTS
Chiesa F. | Lacking Match Fitness
Jones C. | Injury
Manchester City v Brentford
WON'T PLAY
Ake N. | Muscle Injury
Bobb O. | Leg Injury
Dasilva J. | Knee Injury
Henry R. | Knee Injury
Hickey A. | Thigh Injury
Thiago I. | Knee Injury
DOUBTS
Foden P. | Illness
Savinho | Knee Injury
Ajer K. | Ankle Injury
Jensen M. | Knock
Aston Villa v Everton
WON'T PLAY
Aston Villa
Bailey L. | Muscle Injury
Cash M. | Thigh Injury
Diego Carlos | Injury
Kamara B. | Knee Injury
Mings T. | Knee Injury
Branthwaite J. | Groin Injury
Broja A. | Calf Injury
Chermiti | Ankle Injury
Patterson N. | Thigh Injury
DOUBTS
Coleman S. | Calf Injury
Bournemouth v Chelsea
WON'T PLAY
Adams T. | Back Injury
Unal E. | Ankle Injury
James R. | Muscle Injury
Kellyman O. | Muscle Injury
DOUBTS
Billing P. | Back Injury
Gusto M. | Thigh Injury
Jorgensen F. | Lacking Match Fitness
Lavia R. | Thigh Injury
Palmer C. | Muscle Injury
Sunday, September 15
Tottenham v Arsenal
WON'T PLAY
Richarlison | Injury
Calafiori R. | Calf Injury
Gabriel Jesus | Groin Injury
Merino M. | Shoulder Injury
Odegaard M. | Ankle Injury
Rice D. | Red Card
Tierney K. | Muscle Injury
Tomiyasu T. | Knee Injury
DOUBTS
Solanke D. | Ankle Injury
Van de Ven M. | Knee Injury
Wolves v Newcastle
WON'T PLAY
Chiwome L. | Ankle Injury
Gonzalez E. | Knee Injury
Kalajdzic S. | Knee Injury
Botman S. | Knee Injury
Lascelles J. | Knee Injury
Miley L. | Back Injury
Wilson C. | Back Injury
DOUBTS
Traore B. | Knee Injury
Willock J. | Thigh Injury