Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Premier League
  4. Who's Missing: Odegaard and Rice out of huge North London derby clash

Who's Missing: Odegaard and Rice out of huge North London derby clash

Declan Rice and Martin Odegaard are among the Arsenal absentees
Declan Rice and Martin Odegaard are among the Arsenal absenteesProfimedia
The Premier League returns after the season's first international break - ah, welcome back to the proper football, eh?

Some big games await fans at the tail-end of this week, including a mouth-watering north London derby on Sunday.

Take a look at who's missing this weekend through suspension, injury or otherwise.

Saturday, September 14th

Southampton v Manchester United

WON'T PLAY

Southampton

Bazunu G. | Achilles Tendon Injury

Stewart R. | Injury

Manchester United's Danish forward #09 Rasmus Hojlund (L) reacts after scoring a goal during the pre-season club friendly
Manchester United's Danish forward #09 Rasmus Hojlund (L) reacts after scoring a goal during the pre-season club friendlyPatrick T. Fallon / AFP

Manchester United

Hojlund R.  | Muscle Injury

Lindelof V.  | Injury

Malacia T. | Knee Injury

Mount M. | Muscle Injury

Shaw L. | Health problems

Yoro L. | Ankle Injury

DOUBTS

Larios J. | Lacking Match Fitness

Sulemana K. | Ankle Injury

Fernandes B. | Foot Injury

Brighton v Ipswich

WON'T PLAY

Brighton

March S. | Knee Injury

Milner J. | Thigh Injury

O'Riley M. | Ankle Injury

Veltman J. | Thigh Injury

Matt O'Riley of Brighton & Hove Albion (R) reacts
Matt O'Riley of Brighton & Hove Albion (R) reactsMIKE HEWITT / Getty Images via AFP

Ipswich

Broadhead N. | Thigh Injury

Burns W. | Thigh Injury

Clarke H. | Achilles Tendon Injury

Hirst G. | Knee Injury

DOUBTS

Gruda B. | Lacking Match Fitness

Kadioglu F. | Thigh Injury

Wieffer M. | Lacking Match Fitness

Donacien J. | Groin Injury

Crystal Palace v Leicester

WON'T PLAY

Crystal Palace

Holding R. | Lacking Match Fitness

Matheus Franca | Muscle Injury

Riad C. | Knee Injury

Adam Wharton of Crystal Palace is tackled by Levi Colwill of Chelsea
Adam Wharton of Crystal Palace is tackled by Levi Colwill of ChelseaALEX PANTLING / Getty Images via AFP

Leicester

Daka P. | Ankle Injury

Opoku N. | Broken Leg

Stolarczyk J. | Ankle Injury

DOUBTS

Wharton A. | Thigh Injury

Fulham v West Ham

WON'T PLAY

West Ham

Cresswell A. | Thigh Injury

Alphonse Areola during the Premier League match between West Ham United and Manchester City
Alphonse Areola during the Premier League match between West Ham United and Manchester CityIAN STEPHEN / DPPI via AFP

Fulham

None

DOUBTS

Areola A. | Back Injury

Fullkrug N. | Achilles Tendon Injury

Liverpool v Nottingham Forest

WON'T PLAY

Liverpool

Elliott H. | Broken ankle

Liverpool boss Arne Slot interacts with Harvey Elliott
Liverpool boss Arne Slot interacts with Harvey ElliottMICHAEL REGAN / GETTY IMAGES EUROPE / Getty Images via AFP

Nottingham Forest

Boly W. | Calf Injury

Danilo | Ankle Injury

DOUBTS

Chiesa F. | Lacking Match Fitness

Jones C. | Injury

Manchester City v Brentford

WON'T PLAY

Manchester City

Ake N. | Muscle Injury

Bobb O. | Leg Injury

Nathan Ake is evacuated on a stretcher after picking up an injury during the UEFA Nations League football match between Netherlands and Germany
Nathan Ake is evacuated on a stretcher after picking up an injury during the UEFA Nations League football match between Netherlands and GermanyNICOLAS TUCAT / AFP

Brentford

Dasilva J. | Knee Injury

Henry R. | Knee Injury

Hickey A. | Thigh Injury

Thiago I. | Knee Injury

DOUBTS

Foden P. | Illness

Savinho | Knee Injury

Ajer K. | Ankle Injury

Jensen M. | Knock

Aston Villa v Everton

WON'T PLAY

Aston Villa

Bailey L. | Muscle Injury

Cash M. | Thigh Injury

Diego Carlos | Injury

Kamara B. | Knee Injury

Mings T. | Knee Injury

Aston Villa's Jamaican striker #31 Leon Bailey (C) vies with Arsenal's Dutch defender #12 Jurrien Timber (R)
Aston Villa's Jamaican striker #31 Leon Bailey (C) vies with Arsenal's Dutch defender #12 Jurrien Timber (R)Adrian DENNIS / AFP

Everton

Branthwaite J. | Groin Injury

Broja A. | Calf Injury

Chermiti | Ankle Injury

Patterson N. | Thigh Injury

DOUBTS

Coleman S. | Calf Injury

Bournemouth v Chelsea

WON'T PLAY

Bournemouth

Adams T. | Back Injury

Unal E. | Ankle Injury

Cole Palmer of Chelsea looks on during a warm up prior the match against Servette FC
Cole Palmer of Chelsea looks on during a warm up prior the match against Servette FCPier Marco Tacca / GETTY IMAGES EUROPE / Getty Images via AFP

Chelsea

James R. | Muscle Injury

Kellyman O. | Muscle Injury

DOUBTS

Billing P. | Back Injury

Gusto M. | Thigh Injury

Jorgensen F. | Lacking Match Fitness

Lavia R. | Thigh Injury

Palmer C. | Muscle Injury

Sunday, September 15

Tottenham v Arsenal

WON'T PLAY

Tottenham

Richarlison | Injury

Arsenal

Calafiori R. | Calf Injury

Gabriel Jesus | Groin Injury

Merino M. | Shoulder Injury

Odegaard M. | Ankle Injury

Rice D. | Red Card

Tierney K. | Muscle Injury

Tomiyasu T. | Knee Injury

DOUBTS

Solanke D. | Ankle Injury

Van de Ven M. | Knee Injury

Wolves v Newcastle

WON'T PLAY

Wolves

Chiwome L. | Ankle Injury

Gonzalez E. | Knee Injury

Kalajdzic S. | Knee Injury

Joe Willock (28) of Newcastle United and Milos Kerkez (3) of AFC Bournemouth
Joe Willock (28) of Newcastle United and Milos Kerkez (3) of AFC BournemouthGraham Hunt / ProSportsImages / DPPI via AFP

Newcastle

Botman S. | Knee Injury

Lascelles J. | Knee Injury

Miley L. | Back Injury

Wilson C. | Back Injury

DOUBTS

Traore B. | Knee Injury

Willock J. | Thigh Injury

Mentions
FootballPremier LeagueMartin OdegaardDeclan RiceJuan LariosBruno FernandesDominic SolankeCole PalmerIpswichManchester UnitedLeicesterNottinghamAston VillaBrentfordEvertonWest HamArsenalChelseaNewcastle UtdBrightonCrystal PalaceSouthamptonFulhamLiverpoolManchester CityWolvesBournemouthTottenhamMicky van de Ven
Related Articles
Premier League giants slash spending to live within financial rules
The most expensive and spectacular transfers this summer
Newcastle win on penalties as League Two Wimbledon beat Ipswich in League Cup
Show more
Football
Football Tracker: Bayer Leverkusen, Liverpool & Manchester City all in action
Updated
Manchester United back to winning ways with simple win away to Southampton
Work is Antonio Conte's only weapon after difficult 100 days at Napoli
Slot says contract situations of Liverpool trio 'not a distraction'
New Asian Champions League seeks to promote quality over quantity
'Hungry for more': Juan Mata eager to kickstart career in Australia
Xabi Alonso hopes short preparation time enough for Leverkusen to bounce back
Reynolds' Wrexham face Brady's Birmingham in 'Hollywood derby'
FlashFocus: Stuck in the second division, Hamburg are eyeing a return to the Bundesliga
Toney makes Al Ahli debut in draw against Ronaldo's Al Nassr
Most Read
Who's Missing: Odegaard and Rice out of huge North London derby clash
Football Tracker: Bayer Leverkusen, Liverpool & Manchester City all in action
Borussia Dortmund survive late Heidenheim scare to move top of Bundesliga
Arsenal depleted for Spurs trip while Manchester United's Ten Hag under scrutiny

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings