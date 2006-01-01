Who's Missing: Odegaard and Rice out of huge North London derby clash

Declan Rice and Martin Odegaard are among the Arsenal absentees

The Premier League returns after the season's first international break - ah, welcome back to the proper football, eh?

Some big games await fans at the tail-end of this week, including a mouth-watering north London derby on Sunday.

Take a look at who's missing this weekend through suspension, injury or otherwise.

Saturday, September 14th

WON'T PLAY

Southampton

Bazunu G. | Achilles Tendon Injury

Stewart R. | Injury

Manchester United's Danish forward #09 Rasmus Hojlund (L) reacts after scoring a goal during the pre-season club friendly Patrick T. Fallon / AFP

Manchester United

Hojlund R. | Muscle Injury

Lindelof V. | Injury

Malacia T. | Knee Injury

Mount M. | Muscle Injury

Shaw L. | Health problems

Yoro L. | Ankle Injury

DOUBTS

Larios J. | Lacking Match Fitness

Sulemana K. | Ankle Injury

Fernandes B. | Foot Injury

WON'T PLAY

Brighton

March S. | Knee Injury

Milner J. | Thigh Injury

O'Riley M. | Ankle Injury

Veltman J. | Thigh Injury

Matt O'Riley of Brighton & Hove Albion (R) reacts MIKE HEWITT / Getty Images via AFP

Ipswich

Broadhead N. | Thigh Injury

Burns W. | Thigh Injury

Clarke H. | Achilles Tendon Injury

Hirst G. | Knee Injury

DOUBTS

Gruda B. | Lacking Match Fitness

Kadioglu F. | Thigh Injury

Wieffer M. | Lacking Match Fitness

Donacien J. | Groin Injury

WON'T PLAY

Crystal Palace

Holding R. | Lacking Match Fitness

Matheus Franca | Muscle Injury

Riad C. | Knee Injury

Adam Wharton of Crystal Palace is tackled by Levi Colwill of Chelsea ALEX PANTLING / Getty Images via AFP

Leicester

Daka P. | Ankle Injury

Opoku N. | Broken Leg

Stolarczyk J. | Ankle Injury

DOUBTS

Wharton A. | Thigh Injury

WON'T PLAY

West Ham

Cresswell A. | Thigh Injury

Alphonse Areola during the Premier League match between West Ham United and Manchester City IAN STEPHEN / DPPI via AFP

Fulham

None

DOUBTS

Areola A. | Back Injury

Fullkrug N. | Achilles Tendon Injury

WON'T PLAY

Liverpool

Elliott H. | Broken ankle

Liverpool boss Arne Slot interacts with Harvey Elliott MICHAEL REGAN / GETTY IMAGES EUROPE / Getty Images via AFP

Nottingham Forest

Boly W. | Calf Injury

Danilo | Ankle Injury

DOUBTS

Chiesa F. | Lacking Match Fitness

Jones C. | Injury

WON'T PLAY

Manchester City

Ake N. | Muscle Injury

Bobb O. | Leg Injury

Nathan Ake is evacuated on a stretcher after picking up an injury during the UEFA Nations League football match between Netherlands and Germany NICOLAS TUCAT / AFP

Brentford

Dasilva J. | Knee Injury

Henry R. | Knee Injury

Hickey A. | Thigh Injury

Thiago I. | Knee Injury

DOUBTS

Foden P. | Illness

Savinho | Knee Injury

Ajer K. | Ankle Injury

Jensen M. | Knock

WON'T PLAY

Aston Villa

Bailey L. | Muscle Injury

Cash M. | Thigh Injury

Diego Carlos | Injury

Kamara B. | Knee Injury

Mings T. | Knee Injury

Aston Villa's Jamaican striker #31 Leon Bailey (C) vies with Arsenal's Dutch defender #12 Jurrien Timber (R) Adrian DENNIS / AFP

Everton

Branthwaite J. | Groin Injury

Broja A. | Calf Injury

Chermiti | Ankle Injury

Patterson N. | Thigh Injury

DOUBTS

Coleman S. | Calf Injury

WON'T PLAY

Bournemouth

Adams T. | Back Injury

Unal E. | Ankle Injury

Cole Palmer of Chelsea looks on during a warm up prior the match against Servette FC Pier Marco Tacca / GETTY IMAGES EUROPE / Getty Images via AFP

Chelsea

James R. | Muscle Injury

Kellyman O. | Muscle Injury

DOUBTS

Billing P. | Back Injury

Gusto M. | Thigh Injury

Jorgensen F. | Lacking Match Fitness

Lavia R. | Thigh Injury

Palmer C. | Muscle Injury

Sunday, September 15

WON'T PLAY

Tottenham

Richarlison | Injury

Arsenal

Calafiori R. | Calf Injury

Gabriel Jesus | Groin Injury

Merino M. | Shoulder Injury

Odegaard M. | Ankle Injury

Rice D. | Red Card

Tierney K. | Muscle Injury

Tomiyasu T. | Knee Injury

DOUBTS

Solanke D. | Ankle Injury

Van de Ven M. | Knee Injury

WON'T PLAY

Wolves

Chiwome L. | Ankle Injury

Gonzalez E. | Knee Injury

Kalajdzic S. | Knee Injury

Joe Willock (28) of Newcastle United and Milos Kerkez (3) of AFC Bournemouth Graham Hunt / ProSportsImages / DPPI via AFP

Newcastle

Botman S. | Knee Injury

Lascelles J. | Knee Injury

Miley L. | Back Injury

Wilson C. | Back Injury

DOUBTS

Traore B. | Knee Injury

Willock J. | Thigh Injury