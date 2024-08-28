Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. EFL Cup
  4. Newcastle win on penalties as League Two Wimbledon beat Ipswich in League Cup

Newcastle win on penalties as League Two Wimbledon beat Ipswich in League Cup

Newcastle needed penalties to see off Forest
Newcastle needed penalties to see off ForestAction Images via Reuters / Lee Smith
Newcastle United knocked top-tier rivals Nottingham Forest out of the League Cup 4-3 on penalties after a 1-1 draw on Wednesday as Premier League Ipswich Town and Bournemouth also went out at the first hurdle.

Fourth-tier AFC Wimbledon provided the shock of the night, beating newly-promoted visitors Ipswich 4-2 on spot kicks after playing out a lively 2-2 draw in south-west London.

Bournemouth were beaten 1-0 by West Ham United in an all-Premier League clash settled by an 88th-minute, deflected Jarrod Bowen goal at the London Stadium.

Newcastle had been playing for 19 seconds at the City Ground when Alexander Isak had a shot pushed away and Joe Willock, who soon limped off with a thigh injury, turned it in for his first goal since February.

With Italian midfielder Sandro Tonali returning from a 10-month ban for betting breaches and looking lively, Newcastle stayed ahead until Jota Silva equalised five minutes after the break.

"We are getting a player back who is a top-level player and it is about managing these first few games back," manager Eddie Howe had said of Tonali before the start.

Sandro Tonali celebrates with the fans after the win
Sandro Tonali celebrates with the fans after the winAction Images via Reuters / Lee Smith

Ipswich Town were 2-1 down and heading for the exit in regular time when Conor Chaplin headed in an 86th-minute equaliser to force the shootout.

The Dons' goalkeeper Owen Goodman then saved from Jack Taylor and Omari Hutchinson.

There were goals galore at Championship side Cardiff City who came from behind three times against Southampton only to lose 5-3 to the Premier League visitors after stoppage-time strikes by James Bree and Cameron Archer.

Premier League Wolverhampton Wanderers and Brentford, with England striker Ivan Toney absent pending interest from other clubs, beat Burnley and Colchester United 2-0 and 1-0 respectively.

Goncalo Guedes scored either side of half-time to send Wolves through while Brentford goalkeeper Hakon Valdimarsson saved a Jack Payne penalty after Keane Lewis-Potter scored in the 45th.

The second round marked the start of the competition for those Premier League clubs not playing in Europe this season, with clubs such as Manchester City, Chelsea and Arsenal joining in the third round.

Mentions
FootballJarrod BowenAlexander IsakSandro TonaliJoe WillockConor ChaplinOwen GoodmanOmari HutchinsonJack TaylorHakon Rafn ValdimarssonCameron ArcherJames BreeGoncalo GuedesKeane Lewis-PotterIvan ToneyNewcastle UtdIpswichAFC WimbledonBournemouthNottinghamWolvesBrentfordWest HamCardiffSouthamptonArsenalBurnleyChelseaColchesterManchester CityEFL Cup
Related Articles
Newcastle's Howe confirms Tonali will be in squad to face Forest after 10-month ban
Premier League talking points: Arsenal show intent, same old for United
Arsenal's Premier League title credentials face tough early test at Villa
Show more
Football
EFL Cup draw: Liverpool face West Ham, Newcastle to host Wimbledon
Transfer News LIVE: Southampton move for Ramsdale, Madrid listening to Ceballos offers
Updated
Juventus confirm Koopmeiners' big-money move from Atalanta
Atletico Madrid frustrated by Espanyol at home in dour stalemate
Slovan Bratislava into Champions League main draw as Slavia Prague crash out despite Lille win
Ronaldo will make 'spontaneous' retirement decision in next few years
Northern Ireland captain Jonny Evans announces international retirement
Prados Diaz nets first goal for Bilbao to see Basque side squeeze past Valencia
Lazio to launch bid for Man Utd defender Victor Lindelof
Most Read
Transfer News LIVE: Southampton move for Ramsdale, Madrid listening to Ceballos offers
Uruguayan defender Juan Izquierdo dies after collapsing during match
Bigger, better? Draw marks start of Champions League's new era
Darwin Nunez gets five-game international ban as Uruguay players punished

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings