The most expensive and spectacular transfers this summer

Friday is deadline day and the transfer window closes in the top international leagues. An exciting time lies behind us, with over two billion euros paid for new players in the English Premier League alone. We take a look back and present the ten most expensive and spectacular deals of this summer.

PSG to Real Madrid - no transfer fee

Although Kylian Mbappe did not cost the Spanish record champions Real a transfer fee, Los Blancos had to dig deep into their pockets to lure the French superstar to Madrid.

Mbappe will receive an annual net salary of 15 million euros for the next five years, and the Madridistas also had to fork out a hand money of 150 million euros.

Manchester City to Atletico - 75 million euros

The Argentinian world champion no longer felt comfortable in the shadow of Erling Haaland and Pep Guardiola could not guarantee the centre-forward enough playing time - so Atletico Madrid made the most expensive transfer this summer.

Julian Alvarez has secured his regular place at the Rojiblancos, which is why he has signed a long-term contract until 2030.

from Bournemouth to Tottenham - 64.3 million euros

One year after his departure, Tottenham Hotspur have finally found a suitable replacement for Harry Kane. The result of 19 goals in the last Premier League season was enough for the Londoners to make Dominic Solanke the most expensive purchase in the club's history.

The centre-forward is set to earn the equivalent of around 83,000 euros a week. He is tied to Spurs until 2030.

Lille to Manchester United - 62 million euros

18 years young, 46 appearances in the French Ligue 1 and one of the most expensive deals in this transfer window - Leny Yoro is the future. Due to an ankle injury, the centre-back will not make his debut for Manchester United until the end of October at the earliest.

After that, Yoro will be developed into the Red Devils' new centre-back and has signed a contract until the summer of 2029.

Wolverhampton to Chelsea - 60 million euros

Chelsea FC paid over €260 million in transfer fees this summer. With their unbridled spending spree, the Blues have long since made themselves an international laughing stock. Whether the €60 million for Pedro Neto is a good investment is unclear.

The 24-year-old Portuguese is a great talent, but also extremely injury prone. He is set to stay at Stamford Bridge until the summer of 2031.

Benfica to PSG - 59.92 million euros

Various bonuses could push the transfer fee for Joao Neves up to €70 million. The 19-year-old midfielder established himself in the starting eleven at Benfica last season.

He is a great passer on the one hand and an outstanding tackler on the other. Neves is set to mature into a superstar at PSG, as evidenced by his annual salary of around €5 million.

Everton to Aston Villa - 59.35 million euros

The Senegalese-born Belgian took his first steps in professional football at Hamburg. Via Lille and Everton FC, he finally made the leap to a Champions League contender this summer.

Amadou Onana is a mainstay at Aston Villa and coach Unai Emery has high hopes for the 23-year-old. He replaces Douglas Luiz, who left for Juventus, in the defensive midfield.

Leipzig to Barcelona - 55 million euros

Dani Olmo developed into a regular in the Spanish national team over the course of Euro 2024. After winning the title, the attacking midfielder was courted by numerous top clubs, with his boyhood club Barcelona ultimately winning the bid.

On Tuesday, he scored his first goal for the Catalans on his LaLiga debut. Bonuses could push the transfer fee up to 62 million euros, 20% of which will go to his former club Dinamo Zagreb.

Crystal Palace to Bayern Munich - 53 million euros

Michael Olise stands for great spectacle. The 22-year-old Frenchman is primarily characterised by his creativity and goal threat. Crystal Palace were reluctant to let him leave, but the financially strong offer from Bayern made it impossible to turn him down.

As a youngster, Olise played for the academies of Arsenal, Chelsea and Manchester City. However, he made his first steps in professional football at Reading FC in the second-tier Championship. In Munich, he should finally mature into a world star.

Bologna to Arsenal - 45 million euros

Calafiori was no longer available to FC Bologna after the European Championship at the latest. In the final group game against Croatia, he provided the assist for the equaliser after a sensational solo run. The centre-back had already impressed with his clever tackling and athletic style of play.

Bologna only paid half of the transfer fee, with the rest going to his former club Basel. The left-back will first have to get used to Arsenal's style of play and only managed eleven minutes in the first two Premier League matches.