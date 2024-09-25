Advertisement
  4. Spurs to host City in EFL Cup fourth round, Brighton to face Liverpool

City beat Watford to progress
City beat Watford to progressDarren Staples / AFP
Manchester City will travel to Tottenham in the fourth round of the EFL Cup, while Brighton will host holders Liverpool at the Amex.

Aston Villa will play Crystal Palace in the other all-Premier League tie, while Chelsea will need to wait to find out if they are taking on AFC Wimbledon or Newcastle.

Championship side Preston have the task of welcoming Arsenal, and Leicester will head to Old Trafford to take on Manchester United.

Southampton host Stoke and Brentford will take on Sheffield Wednesday.

The ties will be played in the week commencing Monday, October 28th.

EFL Cup fourth-round ties:

Brentford v Sheffield Wednesday

Southampton v Stoke

Tottenham v Manchester City

AFC Wimbledon or Newcastle v Chelsea

Manchester United v Leicester

Brighton v Liverpool

Preston v Arsenal

Aston Villa v Crystal Palace

