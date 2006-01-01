Who's Missing: De Bruyne to be out until after international break

Liverpool get the weekend's fixtures underway with a trip to Crystal Palace on Saturday, followed by matches for Manchester City and Arsenal.
On Sunday, European high-flyers Aston Villa host Manchester United while both Chelsea and Tottenham are also in action.
Take a look at who's missing this weekend through injury, suspension or otherwise.
Crystal Palace vs Liverpool
WON'T PLAY
Doucoure C. | Ankle Injury
Holding R. | Lacking Match Fitness
Matheus Franca | Muscle Injury
Riad C. | Knee Injury
Richards C. | Thigh Injury
Elliott H. | Broken ankle
DOUBTS
Chiesa F. | Injury
Arsenal vs Southampton
WON'T PLAY
Odegaard M. | Ankle Injury
Tierney K | Muscle Injury
Tomiyasu T. | Knee Injury
Zinchenko O. | Calf Injury
Bazunu G. | Achilles Tendon Injury
Sulemana K. | Ankle Injury
DOUBTS
Timber J. | Muscle Injury
White B. | Knee Injury
Smallbone W. | Thigh Injury
Brentford vs Wolves
WON'T PLAY
Dasilva J. | Knee Injury
Gustavo Nunes | Back Injury
Henry R. | Knee Injury
Hickey A. | Thigh Injury
Jensen M. | Knock
Thiago I. | Knee Injury
Wissa Y. | Ankle Injury
Chiwome L. | Ankle Injury
Gonzalez E. | Knee Injury
Kalajdzic S. | Knee Injury
Meupiyou B. | Injury
Mosquera Y. | Knee Injury
Traore B. | Knee Injury
DOUBTS
Norgaard C. | Knock
Toti | Thigh Injury
Leicester vs Bournemouth
WON'T PLAY
Daka P. | Ankle Injury
Opoku N. | Broken Leg
Stolarczyk J. | Ankle Injury
Vestergaard J. | Ankle Injury
Adams T. | Back Injury
Manchester City vs Fulham
WON'T PLAY
Ake N. | Muscle Injury
Bobb O. | Leg Injury
De Bruyne K. | Muscle Injury
Rodri | Knee Injury
Carlos Vinicius | Calf Injury
West Ham vs Ipswich
WON'T PLAY
N/A
Donacien J. | Groin Injury
DOUBTS
Fullkrug N. | Achilles Tendon Injury
Clarke H. | Achilles Tendon Injury
Everton vs Newcastle
WON'T PLAY
Broja A. | Calf Injury
Chermiti | Ankle Injury
Coleman S. | Calf Injury
Botman S. | Knee Injury
Isak A. | Finger Injury
Lascelles J. | Knee Injury
Miley L. | Back Injury
Wilson C. | Back Injury
DOUBTS
Branthwaite J. | Muscle Injury
Gueye I. | Injury
Targett M. | Injury
Aston Villa vs Manchester United
WON'T PLAY
Kamara B. | Knee Injury
McGinn J. | Thigh Injury
Mings T. | Knee Injury
Malacia T. | Knee Injury
Shaw L. | Health problems
Yoro L. | Ankle Injury
DOUBTS
Maguire H. | Knock
Mainoo K. | Injury
Mount M. | Head Injury
Chelsea vs Nottingham Forest
WON'T PLAY
James R. | Muscle Injury
Kellyman O. | Muscle Injury
Danilo | Ankle Injury
Sangare I. | Lacking Match Fitness
DOUBTS
Boly W. | Calf Injury
Brighton vs Tottenham Hotspur
WON'T PLAY
March S. | Knee Injury
Milner J. | Thigh Injury
O'Riley M. | Ankle Injury
Odobert W. | Thigh Injury
Richarlison | Injury
Son Heung-Min | Injury
Udogie D. | Thigh Injury
DOUBTS
Gruda B. | Lacking Match Fitness
Joao Pedro | Injury