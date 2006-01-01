Who's Missing: De Bruyne to be out until after international break

The Premier League is back for one more weekend of action ahead of the second international break of the season.

Liverpool get the weekend's fixtures underway with a trip to Crystal Palace on Saturday, followed by matches for Manchester City and Arsenal.

On Sunday, European high-flyers Aston Villa host Manchester United while both Chelsea and Tottenham are also in action.

Take a look at who's missing this weekend through injury, suspension or otherwise.

WON'T PLAY

Crystal Palace

Doucoure C. | Ankle Injury

Holding R. | Lacking Match Fitness

Matheus Franca | Muscle Injury

Riad C. | Knee Injury

Richards C. | Thigh Injury

Liverpool

Elliott H. | Broken ankle

DOUBTS

Chiesa F. | Injury

WON'T PLAY

Arsenal

Odegaard M. | Ankle Injury

Tierney K | Muscle Injury

Tomiyasu T. | Knee Injury

Zinchenko O. | Calf Injury

Southampton

Bazunu G. | Achilles Tendon Injury

Sulemana K. | Ankle Injury

DOUBTS

Timber J. | Muscle Injury

White B. | Knee Injury

Smallbone W. | Thigh Injury

WON'T PLAY

Brentford

Dasilva J. | Knee Injury

Gustavo Nunes | Back Injury

Henry R. | Knee Injury

Hickey A. | Thigh Injury

Jensen M. | Knock

Thiago I. | Knee Injury

Wissa Y. | Ankle Injury

Wolves

Chiwome L. | Ankle Injury

Gonzalez E. | Knee Injury

Kalajdzic S. | Knee Injury

Meupiyou B. | Injury

Mosquera Y. | Knee Injury

Traore B. | Knee Injury

DOUBTS

Norgaard C. | Knock

Toti | Thigh Injury

WON'T PLAY

Leicester

Daka P. | Ankle Injury

Opoku N. | Broken Leg

Stolarczyk J. | Ankle Injury

Vestergaard J. | Ankle Injury

Bournemouth

Adams T. | Back Injury

WON'T PLAY

Manchester City

Ake N. | Muscle Injury

Bobb O. | Leg Injury

De Bruyne K. | Muscle Injury

Rodri | Knee Injury

Fulham

Carlos Vinicius | Calf Injury

WON'T PLAY

West Ham

N/A

Ipswich

Donacien J. | Groin Injury

DOUBTS

Fullkrug N. | Achilles Tendon Injury

Clarke H. | Achilles Tendon Injury

WON'T PLAY

Everton

Broja A. | Calf Injury

Chermiti | Ankle Injury

Coleman S. | Calf Injury

Newcastle

Botman S. | Knee Injury

Isak A. | Finger Injury

Lascelles J. | Knee Injury

Miley L. | Back Injury

Wilson C. | Back Injury

DOUBTS

Branthwaite J. | Muscle Injury

Gueye I. | Injury

Targett M. | Injury

WON'T PLAY

Aston Villa

Kamara B. | Knee Injury

McGinn J. | Thigh Injury

Mings T. | Knee Injury

Manchester United

Malacia T. | Knee Injury

Shaw L. | Health problems

Yoro L. | Ankle Injury

DOUBTS

Maguire H. | Knock

Mainoo K. | Injury

Mount M. | Head Injury

WON'T PLAY

Chelsea

James R. | Muscle Injury

Kellyman O. | Muscle Injury

Nottingham Forest

Danilo | Ankle Injury

Sangare I. | Lacking Match Fitness

DOUBTS

Boly W. | Calf Injury

WON'T PLAY

Brighton

March S. | Knee Injury

Milner J. | Thigh Injury

O'Riley M. | Ankle Injury

Tottenham Hotspur

Odobert W. | Thigh Injury

Richarlison | Injury

Son Heung-Min | Injury

Udogie D. | Thigh Injury

DOUBTS

Gruda B. | Lacking Match Fitness

Joao Pedro | Injury