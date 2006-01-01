Premier League Team of the Week: Gvardiol, Doku and Kluivert all excel

The Premier League is back after the second international break of the season and there were plenty of good performances to welcome us back into the action.

As always, using Flashscore's internal player rating system, we've selected who makes the latest Team of the Week.

Premier League Team of the Week Flashscore

Goalkeeper

Matz Sels (Nottingham Forest) 8.2

Belgium's Matz Sels starred for Nottingham Forest as they edged out Crystal Palace 1-0 to regain their place in the Premier League's top half.

Sels made seven saves in the Monday night clean sheet, his best coming against Jeffrey Schlupp when he tipped his effort onto the crossbar.

Defence

John Stones (Manchester City) 8.0

John Stones was Manchester City's hero at Wolves, heading in a dramatic stoppage-time winner to earn the champions a 2-1 win.

The 30-year-old England international rose highest in the area to clinch all three points for the travelling champions.

Ethan Pinnock (Brentford) 8.2

He may have ended up on the losing side, but Ethan Pinnock impressed despite Brentford dropping to a 2-1 defeat against Manchester United.

Pinnock opened the scoring for the Bees with a precise header from a corner and also made eight clearances and one last-man tackle.

Josko Gvardiol (Manchester City) 8.0

Adding another stunning goal to his collection, Josko Gvardiol continued to show his qualities going forward against Wolves.

The Croatian hit a wonderful effort to draw City level, bending a shot into the corner on his supposed weaker right foot.

Midfield

Georginio Rutter (Brighton) 8.2

Starting on the right side of Brighton's midfield, Georginio Rutter put in an energetic display as the Segulls escaped with a 1-0 win at Newcastle.

Brighton's £40 million man won 11 duels in the match and crucially had a hand in the lone goal of the game, setting Danny Welbeck through after some good interplay.

James Maddison (Tottenham) 8.6

Despite playing just 45 minutes of Tottenham's 4-1 dismantling of West Ham, James Maddison still had one very productive half of football.

He created five chances for his teammates – the most in the match – one of which was for Dejan Kulusevski's first-half equaliser.

Elliot Anderson (Nottingham Forest) 8.3

Elliot Anderson added some bite into the Forest midfield with an all-action display against Palace.

The 21-year-old created five chances, completed six dribbles and won 11 duels – all of which were match-highs.

Justin Kluivert (Bournemouth) 8.3

Substitutes are there to make an impact and that is exactly what Justin Kluivert did for Bournemouth as they beat 10-man Arsenal 2-0.

The Dutchman contributed to both the Cherries' goals, first his clever low corner was smashed home by Ryan Christie before he sealed the points with a confident penalty.

Jeremy Doku (Manchester City) 8.5

Winger Jeremy Doku enjoyed his afternoon at Wolves with a menacing performance for City down the left-hand flank.

Doku completed six dribbles and won 10 duels, as well as coming away with an assist by teeing up Gvardiol for his superb strike.

Forwards

Facundo Buonanotte (Leicester) 8.5

Facundo Buonanotte's loan from Brighton continues to pay dividends for Leicester with the Argentine sparking the Foxes' dramatic 3-2 comeback win over Southampton.

He netted his third goal of the season, created three chances and won 13 duels as Leicester managed to overturn a two-goal deficit in the second half.

Alejandro Garnacho (Manchester United) 8.6

Alejandro Garnacho was a livewire as Manchester United earned a 2-1 win at home to Brentford.

Garnacho took eight shots in the Old Trafford victory and netted the equaliser shortly after half-time with a side-footed volley at the back post.