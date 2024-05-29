Track football performances in real time! Flashscore launches live player ratings

On Flashscore, you are used to viewing ratings for football players following matches they have played in. Now, we're taking this service, which provides our users additional context on player and team performances, one step further. In fact, we're launching live ratings that you can follow throughout matches.

We've tried to make our ratings unique and truly live - taking maximum account of a player's performance purely for their time played. In practice, this means that if a player scores two goals after 15 minutes, they may have a rating of 10 at that point but if they don't add to it with other contributions throughout the match, it will drop over time.

The basic requirement is that a player must spend at least 10 minutes on the pitch to receive a rating. Each footballer automatically starts with a rating of six. The maximum they can reach, with an exceptional performance, is 10.

The evaluation is mainly influenced by individual statistics. Each of them has a certain weight, which can be positive and add extra points (goals, shots on goal, successful passes, duels won, defensive interventions), but of course also negative, bringing the grading down (fouls, cards received, duels lost).

Performance rating scale Flashscore

Of course, where exactly the footballer plays is also crucial to the ratings. Each position has its own requirements on the pitch and thus different statistics are more essential for a goalkeeper than for a midfielder, for example. Thus, positional differentiation is one of the factors taken into account by the calculation system.

The same applies to team statistics such as the number of shots on goal and the final result of the match. You will also find the team rating next to the lineup, which is calculated as the average of all the players' marks.

Live ratings are available in more than 120 football competitions around the world, including European cups.