Simba miss out on CAF Champions League for first time in six years as Yanga claim crown

For the first time in six years, Tanzania Mainland Premier League (Ligi Kuu Bara) giants Simba SC will not participate in the CAF Champions League next season.

The Wekundu wa Msimbazi missed out on the lucrative spot despite ending the season tied on 66 points with second-placed Azam FC, who finished with a better goal difference to claim the slot.

Simba’s last fixture of the campaign saw them beat JKT Tanzania 2-0 courtesy of goals in either half from Burundian forward Saido Ntibazonkiza and Willy Onana, while Azam registered a similar 2-0 result against Geita Gold, with the latter being relegated to the lower division in the process.

Simba won 21 matches, drew six, and lost three while Azam won 21, lost six, and drew three. The outcome of the final day matches means Simba will now represent the East African nation in the Confederation Cup alongside Coastal Union, who finished fourth in the 16-team table after collecting 43 points from 11 wins, 10 draws, and nine defeats.

Full league standings Flashscore

Regular Champions League participation

Founded in 1936 as 'Queen' before being renamed to 'Sunderland' and, in 1971, finally renamed 'Simba' (Swahili for lion), Simba, who have 22 league titles to their name, and five domestic cups have been regulars in the Champions League since the 2018/19 season.

In 2021, Simba reached the quarter-finals and were drawn to face Kaizer Chiefs of South Africa. After losing the first leg 4-0 at FNB Stadium in Johannesburg, Simba fought to overturn the deficit in the return leg but despite winning 3-0, Amakhosi sailed through to the semis on a 4-3 aggregate win.

This season, they reached the quarter-finals and came up against eventual winners Al Ahly of Egypt. After losing the first leg 1-0 in Tanzania they travelled to Cairo where they suffered a 2-0 defeat to exit on a 3-0 aggregate scoreline.

Disappointed Simba players Willy Onana and Saido Ntibazonkiza after JKT game Simba Media

Simba Information Officer Ahmed Ally conceded after Tuesday’s game that the Msimbazi Street-based giants had endured a frustrating campaign after failing to attain their targets for the season and called on the fans to stay positive for the future.

“We don’t need to dwell or keep discussing on what kind of season we have had, it was not good, it was a disappointing season and we fell short of reaching our goals,” Ahmed told reporters after the game.

“We only need to accept we were not at our best in all aspects and start working towards the new season by strengthening the squad and getting ready for Confederation Cup.”

The last time Simba participated in the Confederation Cup was in the 2021/22 season after being relegated from the group stages of the Champions League.

Yanga win 30th Premier League title

Yanga players with the trophy in the title-winning parade Yanga Media

In the meantime, Young Africans (also known as 'Yanga SC') sealed their 30th Premier League title after ending the season with 80 points, accumulated from 26 wins, two draws, and two defeats. Yanga conceded the fewest goals (14) and scored the most (71).

The Timu ya Mwananchi hammered Tanzania Prisons 4-1 to round off a perfect campaign under Argentine coach Miguel Gamondi (60), who came in to replace Tunisian Nasreddine Nabi (58) and will alongside Azam play in the Champions League.

This season, their journey in the CAF competition ended in the quarter-final stage after losing to South Africa Premier Soccer League (PSL) champions Mamelodi Sundowns 3-2 on penalties after the return leg tie had ended 0-0 over 180 minutes.

Yanga players with the trophy Yanga Media

Yanga’s domestic success means they have won three consecutive titles since wrestling the crown from Simba in the 2021/22 campaign.

They also secured a resounding double over their sworn rivals Simba, winning the first-round Kariakoo derby 5-1 before a 2-1 victory in the reverse fixture.

Yanga attacking midfielder Stephanie Aziz Ki claimed the season’s Golden Boot award with 21 goals while Feisal Salum of Azam ended the campaign with 19 goals to his name to finish second.