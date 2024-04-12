FIFA ban Tanzanian champions Young Africans from signing new players

Tanzanian Premier League champions Young Africans (also known as 'Yanga') have been banned from signing new players by the world's governing body FIFA.

The ban was confirmed by Tanzania Football Federation (TFF) in a statement signed by Media Officer Clifford Ndimbo and obtained by Flashscore. In the statement, TFF explained they had received communication from FIFA indicating that the Timu ya Wananchi had breached Article 3 of the transfer of players and will, therefore, not be allowed to undertake any signings.

“Yanga, who participate in the Tanzania Premier League have been banned from signing players after breaking transfer rules,” read the statement from TFF, signed by Ndimbo, dated April 12th.

“The decision was reached by FIFA after the club (Yanga) breached Article 3 of the transfer rules as stipulated by the World body. Apart from that, Yanga did not register a section of their players in the Transfer Machine System (TMS) as required by FIFA despite efforts by TFF to remind them of the same.”

The statement continued: “Yanga is now required to adhere to the above sanctions and submit the corrected version to the FIFA disciplinary secretariate where the case is currently placed pending further disciplinary action.”

Following FIFA’s decision, TFF further sanctioned Yanga from signing players on the local scene. “Following the decision by FIFA, TFF have unleashed a similar ban on Yanga from signing players in the local league until further notice,” explained the statement.

Not Yanga's first FIFA ban

The ban is not new for Yanga, who last June were sanctioned by FIFA after they were found guilty of not meeting financial obligations for its former head coach Luc Eymael. The sanctions came after Yanga had been ordered to pay coach Eymael, who was fired in 2020, $148,000 (TSh346 million) for unfair dismissal but they failed to meet the obligations.

“We take due note that in its correspondence, the creditor informs us that the respondent, the club Young Africans SC, have not complied with its financial obligations in accordance with the decision of FIFA,” read a letter from FIFA.

“In this regard, we wish to inform the parties that a ban on registering new players internationally has been implemented by FIFA as of today. Moreover, and in accordance with this aforementioned decision, the respondent’s member association (TFF) is requested to immediately implement on the respondent, Yanga, a ban from signing new players at the national level.”

In December 2023, Yanga were also entangled in another pay tussle with former player Gael Bigirimana, who moved to FIFA demanding accrued pay after the termination of his contract, and the club was handed another ban. Apart from signing players, FIFA ordered Yanga to pay Bigirimana within 45 days after the verdict was made. The club obliged and the transfer embargo was lifted.

Young Africans recent results Flashscore

Yanga’s season so far

The verdict by FIFA comes as a huge blow for Yanga, whose quest to win their first ever CAF Champions League trophy went up in smoke after losing to South African giants Mamelodi Sundowns 3-2 on penalties in the quarter-finals stage on April 5th.

Yanga had secured a 0-0 draw in the first leg contest and the return leg saw the two sides end the game 0-0 prompting the game to be decided on penalties.

However, there was controversy at Loftus Versfeld Stadium in Pretoria as Yanga protested the decision by Mauritanian referee Dahane Beida and the Video Assistant Referee (VAR) to disallow what looked like a genuine goal by Stephane Aziz Ki in the 60th minute. Television replays showed that the effort by Aziz Ki had crossed the line and the decision incensed Yanga coach Miguel Gamondi, who said his side had been robbed.

“I do not want to talk anymore because everybody saw what happened. If there is anyone in South Africa telling me Azizi Ki’s shot did not cross the goal line, he has to tell me...could someone tell me why the referee did not go to watch the VAR to satisfy himself if the ball crossed or did not cross the goal line and why he went to check if Lomalisa deserved a yellow or red card?” an agitated Gamondi told the media after the game as quoted by The Citizen.

“I believe they (the VAR officials) have robbed the pride of the Tanzanian people, especially more than 30 million Wananchi; they feel aggrieved. It was a clear goal - a robbery against my team. If the people of Mamelodi (Sundowns) are content with that, so be it, but football should not be like this, and FIFA advocates for fair play... This is a painful moment for football.”

Yanga protested the decision to CAF by lodging an official complaint. “We, the undersigned, representing Yanga hereby submit this contest in accordance with Rule XVI of the CAF Champions League Regulations as amended from time to time,” read part of the statement.

“The contest pertains to a possible administrative error and match-fixing incident during the quarter-final match between Mamelodi Sundowns and Yanga played April 5th at Tshwane-Loftus Versfeld Stadium in Pretoria, South Africa.”

Young Africans are top of the table Flashscore

Yanga qualify for Cup quarters

On a positive note, Yanga returned to the local scene by sealing their place in the last eight of the Tanzania FA Cup after beating Dodoma Jiji 2-0 on April 10th. Goals in either half courtesy of Emmanuel Joseph and Clement Mzize ensured that Yanga stayed on course to defend the trophy they won last season.

Apart from Yanga, other teams through the quarters include Ihefu, Tabora United, Coastal Union, Namungo FC, Geita Gold, Azam FC, and Mashujaa FC. On the league front, Yanga will resume their hunt for a third consecutive title when they take on Singida Big Stars at CCM Kirumba Stadium in Mwanza, on Sunday (April 14).

Yanga are currently leading the 16-team table with 52 points from 20 matches, five points more than second-placed Azam, who have played a game more. Yanga rivals Simba are third with 45 points, Coastal Union fourth with 30 points while Tanzania Prisons are fifth with 28 points.