Brazilian great Zico robbed in Paris ahead of 2024 Olympic Games

Zico was robbed by thieves in Paris
Zico was robbed by thieves in ParisProfimedia
The Brazilian former footballer Zico (71) filed a complaint with French police on Friday after having his bag stolen which contained cash, watches and diamond jewellery.

The former Flamengo forward, who appeared in three World Cups, was in transit at the time of the theft and had left his car window open.

The Parisien daily reported the goods Zico lost to be worth 500,000 euros ($542,000) while a source close to the matter told AFP this sum was highly exaggerated.

The Selecao legend is in Paris as an guest of the Brazilian Olympic team as the 2024 Games get underway this weekend.

FootballOlympic Games
