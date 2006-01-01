Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News Paris 2024
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Copa América
  4. Canada Soccer defends players but admits men's team tried using drones at Copa América

Canada Soccer defends players but admits men's team tried using drones at Copa América

Canadian football is enduring a huge scandal
Canadian football is enduring a huge scandalAFP
Canadian players have not been involved in any unethical behaviour, Canada Soccer chief Kevin Blue said in the wake of a drone spying scandal that led to the sacking of women's national team coach Bev Priestman at the Paris Olympics.

Canada Soccer is hoping world governing body FIFA does not consider sanctions against the country's national team players amid investigations into systemic drone spying by staff members from the men's and women's national teams.

"We admire deeply the will and determination of this group," CEO & General Secretary Blue told reporters. "The players themselves have not been involved in any unethical behaviour and frankly we ask FIFA to take that into consideration."

"Behaviour in the ethical grey area is completely unacceptable to Canadians... to me personally, it's completely unacceptable as a leader."

Canadian media have reported that both of the country's senior teams have relied on drones and spying for years.

The men's team qualified for their first World Cup in 36 years in 2022, while the women's side won the gold medal at the Tokyo Olympics.

Blue added that he had received "anecdotal feedback" related to drone use by Canada during last month's Copa America semi-final run and that coach Jesse Marsch was aware of it.

"I am aware of an instance of attempted drone usage at the Copa America," he said. "I have spoken with our current head coach about the incident after it occurred and I know he denounced it as a practice to his staff.

"Of course there's going to be a significant, thorough review as we proceed with the investigation."

The Canadian Olympic Committee said on Thursday that the women's team will be led by assistant coach Andy Spence for the remainder of the Paris Games.

Mentions
FootballCopa AméricaCanadaOlympic GamesOlympic Games Women
Related Articles
Zambia women's head coach keeping optimistic over Olympic hopes despite USA defeat
Lloyd hails Swanson's record-breaking double in opening USA win over Zambia
Canadian Olympic chief says Priestman likely knew about drone use
Show more
Football
Malang Sarr leaves Chelsea to join French side Lens after difficult spell
From Ligue 1 champions to the third tier: How French giants Bordeaux lost everything
Brazilian great Zico robbed in Paris ahead of 2024 Olympic Games
Transfer News LIVE: Simons choosing Leipzig over Bayern, Hummels goes missing
Updated
Everton sign Danish midfielder Lindstrom on loan with option from Napoli
Africa in focus: Brazil beat Oshoala-less Nigeria & USA hit Zambia for three at Olympics
Most Read
Transfer News LIVE: Simons choosing Leipzig over Bayern, Hummels goes missing
Elena Rybakina adds to growing list of high-proile tennis players to miss Olympics
USA, World Cup holders Spain & France win women's Olympic football openers
Fresh injury puts Rafael Nadal's Olympics in doubt, says coach Moya

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings