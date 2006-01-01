Advertisement
  The men's basketball players to watch out for at the 2024 Paris Olympics

The men's basketball players to watch out for at the 2024 Paris Olympics

The men's basketball gets underway at the Paris Olympics 2024 this Saturday (27th), with the USA going in as overwhelming favourites after calling up all their biggest hitters for this year's event. Despite assembling this super team, it won't be all plain sailing for the Americans, with several other nations possessing high-quality superstars who can cause havoc for anyone.

So ahead of the start of the Olympic Games, let's take a look at one player from each participating nation that you just have to keep an eye on.

Greece - Giannis Antetokounmpo

Giannis Antetokounmpo is one of the most physically complete players in basketball, and his freakish ability to affect the game in defence and offence has made him one of the world's best. At 6’11, he covers the court in phenomenal fashion, driving into the paint with unabating ease. A two-time NBA MVP and a one-time champion, all the pressure is on the shoulders of Antetokounmpo, who is playing in a less-than-great Greek team.

Canada - Shai Gilgeous-Alexander

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander was simply outstanding for the Oklahoma City Thunder in the NBA last season, finishing second in the MVP race while guiding a youthful team to the Western Conference Semi-Finals. So naturally gifted and elegant with the ball in his hands, Gilgeous-Alexander has the world at his feet. Canada are one of the favourites to win Gold at the Olympics, as they are stacked with top NBA players. And with Gilgeous-Alexander leading the way, there's no doubt that they could be standing atop the podium at the end.

Spain - Willy Hernangomez

Willy Hernangomez is an ever-reliable and consistent point scorer for Spain around the rim, which is showcased by his performances in the Olympic qualifiers, as he led his nation in scoring. At last year's FIBA World Cup, the 2022 Eurobasket MVP averaged 18.2 points and 5.5 rebounds per game, and Spain will need him to continue in that vein if they want to make a mark.

Australia - Josh Giddey

21-year-old Josh Giddey is another young NBA star to keep an eye on. The Chicago Bulls man is great with the ball in his hands, with superb vision and a strong passing range. At 6’7, he has great height on him for a point guard, and his athleticism means he can do a lot of damage when he moves into the paint. Question marks remain over his shooting from behind the arc, but regardless, he is Australia's one to watch.

France - Victor Wembanyama

A prodigious talent, Victor Wembanyama will be integral to the home nation's hopes of clinching a medal, forming a seriously scary frontcourt with Rudy Gobert. The San Antonio Spurs big man stands at 7’4, and already looked the total package in his debut season in the NBA, winning Rookie of the Year. A defensive phenomenon while also being strong in offence, he is an absolute freak who could really take this tournament by storm in Paris. 

Japan - Rui Hachimura

Rui Hachimura is a role player at the Los Angeles Lakers, but for Japan, he is utterly integral and their leading man. A good-looking shooter, Hachimura was in great form in the two exhibition games he played ahead of the Olympics, scoring 19 points against Germany and 29 against Serbia.

Brazil - Bruno Caboclo

Now playing for Partizan in Serbia, Bruno Caboclo was spectacular during Olympic qualifying for Brazil, scoring 25 points against Montenegro, 15 points and 11 rebounds against the Philippines and 21 points against Latvia. The big man is targeting a return to the NBA next season and will want to showcase his skills in Paris.

Germany - Franz Wagner

Franz Wagner is an absolute superstar in the making. The 22-year-old had a stellar season at the Orlando Magic, averaging 19.7 points, 5.3 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game. He also averaged over one steal a game and has become a certified two-way player. Without a doubt, a future All-Star, and with the likes of FIBA World Cup MVP Dennis Schroder alongside him, Germany are going to be a massive force.

Serbia - Nikola Jokic

Serbia are going to be a strong team at the Olympics, but if they want to end up clinching a medal, they are going to need the world's best player, Nikola Jokic, to be at his remarkable top level. A generational player, the three-time NBA MVP, NBA Finals MVP and one-time NBA champion has everything in his arsenal that makes him the most unguardable force in basketball.

Puerto Rico - Jose Alvarado

In the NBA, Jose Alvarado is a supreme defensive player for the New Orleans Pelicans. However, as he is by far and away Puerto Rico's best player, he will have to shoulder a lot more offensive responsibility. Similar to a few other players on this list, Alvarado has a brilliant qualifying tournament, scoring 23 points in their final game against Lithuania to see them reach the Olympics. 

USA - LeBron James

What else is there to say about LeBron James? At 39 years old, LeBron was the USA's best player in their pre-Olympic exhibition games, scoring the most points and racking up the most assists in five games. A sporting great and physical specimen who continues to defy Father Time, the slower nature of FIBA rules basketball could suit him perfectly, as he can conserve energy and demonstrate his phenomenal IQ on the smaller courts.

South Sudan - Carlik Jones

Carlik Jones has been the point guard and leading man of a South Sudan team that just keeps getting better and better. Currently playing for Partizan, Jones became the first player to ever register a triple-double against the USA just under a week ago, a game in which South Sudan were so close to clinching a seismic victory.

Follow the men's basketball here.

