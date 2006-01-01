Advertisement
  4. Defence the focus for high-powered USA men's basketball team, says Kerr

Defence the focus for high-powered USA men's basketball team, says Kerr

Steve Kerr's 12-man roster is arguably the greatest collection of basketball talent ever assembled
With a roster that boasts the NBA's all-time leading scorer, multiple title winners and the best shooter to lace up a pair of high tops, the points are sure to come for Team USA at the Paris Olympics, head coach Steve Kerr (58) said on Friday.

The question is whether the USA can play the kind of suffocating defence on the other end of the floor that will prevent them from getting into shootouts with their opponents, he said.

"Defence, defence, defence," Kerr told reporters at practice in London ahead of the team's showcase against South Sudan on Saturday.

"We're going to score, we have all these guys who can score. It has to be about defence."

Kerr's 12-man roster is arguably the greatest collection of basketball talent ever assembled with LeBron James, Stephen Curry and Kevin Durant leading a quest to bring home the team's fifth straight gold medal.

The problem for Kerr is finding the right lineup, which he said comes down to who can put the clamps on the other team.

"Whatever gives us the best chance to defend our opponents, that's what we'll do," he said.

"If we can keep defending teams like we have - at times - then I like our chances to win," he said.

The USA is unbeaten in its three tune-up games so far, most recently a 105-79 blowout of Nikola Jokic and Serbia, who they face first in the group stage of the Games on July 28th in Lille, France.

Kerr said Philadelphia 76ers big man Joel Embiid would continue to start despite struggling at times in his first foray into international play.

"Joel is going to start. It's the two wing spots next to Steph and LeBron that we're contemplating," he said.

"But we're getting a good feel for different lineups."

Kerr noted that Durant, who has so far been sidelined with a calf strain, was set to practice with the team later on Friday.

"I would love for him to play in a game but we have to take it day by day," Kerr said.

"He'll get some practice in today and we'll see where he's at tomorrow."

Mentions
BasketballUSACurry StephenDurant KevinJames LeBronEmbiid JoelAmerican SportsOlympic GamesOlympic Games
