Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Basketball
  3. USA smokes Serbia behind Steph Curry and dominant defence

USA smokes Serbia behind Steph Curry and dominant defence

Bam Adebayo of the USA scores a basket as Serbia's Nikola Jokic looks on
Bam Adebayo of the USA scores a basket as Serbia's Nikola Jokic looks onReuters
Team USA ran away from Serbia for a 105-79 exhibition game victory on Wednesday in Abu Dhabi to improve to 3-0 on the team's pre-Olympics tour.

Bam Adebayo scored at will - inside and out - and helped Anthony Davis make life difficult for Serbian star and three-time NBA MVP Nikola Jokic. Davis had six blocks, including a pin off the glass at the 8-minute mark in the fourth quarter that preceded a standing ovation.

Adebayo had 17 points and seven rebounds and Steph Curry had 18 points in the first half and finished with six 3s and 24 points.

Team USA made 16 of 36 shots from 3-point range.

Jokic was 3-of-10 shooting and finished with eight points.

Curry corralled a loose ball and with a lightning release from the left wing, splashed his fifth three-pointer of the game to inflate the US advantage to 90-63 before LeBron James emphatically stamped a right-handed slam off a lob from Adebayo.

The next possession was a highlight reel of dribbling and passing that ended with another Curry three, followed by James getting downhill and powering for a lefty finish and 31-point lead.

Jokic touched the ball on nearly every possession and passionately implored teammates to dig in defensively to no avail. Jokic spent the fourth quarter seated with Serbia and the US to meet again in the first Pool C game for both countries in the Olympics on July 28th.

Shooting and depth stood out as the US gathered around Jokic on the defensive end and spread the ball around with extra passes. Adebayo drained a three-pointer from the top of the key to push the lead to 81-53 late in the third quarter.

Team USA ended the first half with a finishing kick sparked by high-energy defense and led 59-45 thanks to the bench outscoring the starters, 30-29.

Curry had 18 points in the first 20 minutes. He rattled off a solo run of nine consecutive points at the midpoint of the second quarter and Anthony Edwards nailed a 3 to give the US a 47-40 edge with 4:12 left in the half.

Adebayo stretched the run to 13-2 with consecutive baskets bookended by a pair of Davis rejections of Jokic shots in the lane. After Davis altered another Jokic shot to start the break, Edwards flushed one to extend the lead to 56-42.

Team USA plays two more games before the Olympics begin with pool play this month, with South Sudan up next Saturday in London.

Mentions
BasketballCurry StephenJokic NikolaAdebayo BamDavis AnthonyJames LeBronEdwards AnthonyAmerican SportsTeam USASerbia
Related Articles
Steph Curry says playing for USA an 'adjustment' after warm-up win over Australia
LeBron James reportedly agrees new two-year deal with Los Angeles Lakers
Bronny James says he can deal with pressure of playing with dad LeBron
Show more
Basketball
Ex-NBA player Joe 'Jellybean' Bryant, father of Kobe, dies aged 69
Schedule revealed for the newly renamed Emirates NBA Cup
Kawhi Leonard will not play for US men's basketball team at Paris Olympics
Banned former Raptor to plead guilty in gambling case, court records show
Cleveland Cavaliers to retain Donovan Mitchell with mega three-year deal
Boston Celtics set to give Jayson Tatum record-breaking $314M deal
Most Read
Transfer News LIVE: Lille's Yoro nearing Man Utd move, Reus poised for MLS move
Confirmed Premier League and European club kits for the 2024/25 season
Chelsea's Fofana labels video posted by teammate Fernandez 'uninhibited racism'
FIFA opening probe into Argentina players' racist chants

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings