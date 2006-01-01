Bronny James says he can deal with pressure of playing with dad LeBron

  4. Bronny James says he can deal with pressure of playing with dad LeBron

Bronny James says he can deal with pressure of playing with dad LeBron

LeBron James with his family
LeBron James with his familyGary A. Vasquez - USA TODAY Sports
Bronny James (19) knows there are people who believe he was only drafted to the Los Angeles Lakers because of his father, all-time great LeBron James, but said on Tuesday he can deal with the added pressure.

Bronny was selected 55th overall at last week's NBA Draft after one season at the University of Southern California (USC) and will now team up with his dad, the league's all-time leading scorer and a four-time champion.

"For sure there's an amplified amount of pressure," Bronny said at his introductory press conference on Tuesday ahead of his first practice with the team.

"I've already seen it on social media and the Internet, talk about how I might not deserve an opportunity.

"But I've been dealing with stuff like this my whole life so it's nothing different. It's more amplified for sure, but I'll get through it."

He said he was eager to write his own story and prove he is more than just the eldest son of one of the greatest players ever.

"I'm just living by the days and trying not to care about what other people think about me because there are a lot of people who have something to say," he said.

"I'm just taking it by the day and staying sane while doing it."

Bronny thanked new Lakers head coach JJ Redick and general manager Rob Pelinka for "everything they have given to me," but Redick pushed back on that remark.

"Rob and I did not give Bronny anything. Bronny has earned this through hard work," he said as LeBron looked on attentively.

Redick said Bronny, whose season at USC was cut short because of a cardiac arrest he suffered last summer, has huge potential for growth.

"His base level of feel, athleticism, point of attack, defending, shooting, passing - there's a lot to like about his game," he said.

"As we build out our player development program holistically, he's going to have a great opportunity to become an excellent NBA player."

Fans could get their first look at Bronny in action for the Lakers when California Classic Summer League action kicks off on Saturday with a game against the Sacramento Kings in San Francisco.

