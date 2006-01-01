Confirmed Premier League and European club kits for the 2024/25 season

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Premier League
  4. Confirmed Premier League and European club kits for the 2024/25 season

Confirmed Premier League and European club kits for the 2024/25 season

Manchester United's young stars
Manchester United's young starsManchester United, Flashscore
It's summer, which means one very important thing: clubs across the globe are announcing their new kits ahead of the 2024/25 season.

From lanky centre forwards posing awkwardly in front of a graffiti-laden wall of bookies to hyper-colourised social media posts of shirts paired with remarkably loose-fitting trousers - club PR and marketing teams are working on overdrive to get you mentally prepared to drop another three-figure sum down to upgrade on last year's gear.

Flashscore has you covered. We'll be updating this list with home and away shirts for each of the Premier League clubs and keeping an eye out for the top clubs from across the continent - so keep checking back for the latest kit reveals.

Arsenal

Arsenal home kit
Arsenal home kit@adidasfootball

Crystal Palace

Crystal Palace home kit
Crystal Palace home kit@CPFC

Liverpool

Liverpool home kit
Liverpool home kit@LFC

Manchester City

Manchester City home kit
Manchester City home kit@ManCity

Manchester United

Manchester United home kit
Manchester United home kit@adidasfootball

Newcastle

Newcastle home kit
Newcastle home kit@NUFC

Tottenham

Tottenham home kit
Tottenham home kit@SpursOfficial
Tottenham away kit
Tottenham away kit@SpursOfficial

Celtic

Celtic home kit
Celtic home kit@CelticFC

Rangers

Rangers away kit
Rangers away kit@RangersFC

AC Milan

AC Milan home kit
AC Milan home kit@acmilan

Ajax

Ajax away kit
Ajax away kit@AFCAjax

Bayer Leverkusen

Bayer 04 Leverkusen home kit
Bayer 04 Leverkusen home kit@bayer04fussball

Bayern Munich

Bayern Munich home kit
Bayern Munich home kit@FCBayernEN

Borussia Dortmund

Borussia Dortmund home kit
Borussia Dortmund home kit@BlackYellow

PSG

PSG home kit
PSG home kit@PSG_English

Real Madrid

Real Madrid home kit
Real Madrid home kit@realmadriden
Mentions
FootballPremier LeagueAC MilanAjaxArsenalBayer LeverkusenBayern MunichCelticCrystal PalaceLiverpoolManchester CityManchester UnitedNewcastle UtdPSGReal MadridTottenhamRangersDortmundFeatures
Related Articles
From Nunez to Caicedo: Premier League players at the 2024 Copa América
Who's Missing: Jurrien Timber ready for Arsenal return after lengthy absence
Fantasy Premier League: Into the final sprint as the season nears an end
Show more
Football
EURO 2024 Tracker: France on top in goalless last 16 clash with Belgium
Updated
Transfer News LIVE: Villa swoop for Juve duo & Barkley, Chelsea announce Guiu signing
Updated
Spain teenager Yamal is no kid with that kind of quality, says Germany's Raum
EXCLUSIVE: Mohammed Fuseini set to join Royale Union Saint-Gilloise from Sturm Graz
England's Bellingham investigated after crotch gesture in EURO 2024 win over Slovakia
Pickford happy to see England go into the trenches and came out the other side in last 16
Aston Villa sign exciting youngsters Iling Junior & Barrenechea from Juventus
Old rivals France and Belgium meet once again in last-16 tie at EURO 2024
Goalkeeper Mamardashvili adamant Spain will win EURO 2024 as proud Georgia head home
Most Read
EURO 2024 Tracker: Sparkling Spain cruise to victory over Georgia after England edge through
Transfer News LIVE: Villa swoop for Juve duo & Barkley, Chelsea announce Guiu signing
Old rivals France and Belgium meet once again in last-16 tie at EURO 2024
EURO 2024 Tracker: France on top in goalless last 16 clash with Belgium

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings