Unai Emery insists too soon for Villa fans to dream big despite great start

Three victories and three clean sheets into Aston Villa's first Champions League campaign in 41 years, the momentum continues to build for the Midlands club but when asked if fans can start to dream big, manager Unai Emery (52) cautioned not so fast.

His side beat Bologna 2-0 at a raucous Villa Park on Tuesday with second-half goals from John McGinn and Jhon Duran to sit provisionally top of the table - a lofty position fans might not have foreseen when Europe's elite competition kicked off.

"In case we are keeping the same (winning) performance we are getting and getting points through it, of course we can change our objective and to be the top eight," Emery said.

"But I want to feel it is like a natural way we are doing it, and not a surprise, because we are playing good ... we are being consistent and we are getting points, and we are feeling comfortable."

The top eight in the new 36-team league phase automatically qualify for the last 16, while the next 16 compete in a two-legged playoff to join them in the knockout stage.

Villa are the only team with three wins and three clean sheets so far, with another nine matches to come on Wednesday.

Asked if he felt a sense of satisfaction about the clean sheets, Emery said "Yes. But most of all for (goalkeeper) Emiliano Martinez, very happy. He's pushing a lot for clean sheets.

"But really, I think this is the consequence, we were playing seriously, we were playing organised and being disciplined tactically as well."

Duran was substituted for Ollie Watkins right after his 64th minute goal - an athletic lunging strike into the bottom corner - and was visibly livid over Emery's decision when he trudged off the pitch.

The Spanish coach said he had no issues with the player's behaviour, calling Duran's performance on the night "fantastic."

"Of course, I am managing everything and the action of the players as well, but we are sending the message in the dressing room, respect our values and try to be mature and responsible.

"Sometimes someone, because he's not the only one, sometimes they are reacting a little bit, but it's under my control."

Bologna, meanwhile, have one point from two losses and a draw.

"I was talking to the lads, we all have to give something more, starting with me," manager Vincenzo Italiano said.

"We need to take care of all the details because we created the chances today and it wasn't enough. If someone thinks they have already given 100%, then they need to raise that a bit more from tomorrow."