Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Champions League
  4. McGinn and Duran score quickfire double to guide Aston Villa past Bologna

McGinn and Duran score quickfire double to guide Aston Villa past Bologna

Jhon Duran celebrates scoring Aston Villa's second goal against Bologna
Jhon Duran celebrates scoring Aston Villa's second goal against BolognaDan Mullan / GETTY IMAGES EUROPE / Getty Images via AFP
Aston Villa continued their perfect start to the UEFA Champions League campaign as they outclassed Bologna in a 2-0 win at Villa Park - becoming the first Champions League debutant since Leicester in 2016/17 to not concede in their opening three games.

A packed Villa Park awaited another iconic night of European football, but they would have to remain patient as their side failed to create a golden opportunity in the first half despite proving a constant threat.

The marauding Ian Maatsen continually forced Riccardo Orsolini to concentrate on his defensive duties, while Morgan Rogers glided his way through the midfield, but it would be from a set-piece where the home side would go closest to opening the scoring.

Jhon Duran met a corner and glanced his header towards goal, but Lukasz Skorupski was on hand to palm the ball away from a crowded penalty area.

Bologna are a side desperately searching for last year’s magic formula, but despite being forced to defend for long parts of the first half they had their moments going forward.

Thijs Dallinga forced a stop from Emiliano Martinez after excellent play from Dan Ndoye, and the Dutch forward again failed to convert from the edge of the box after Leon Bailey’s wayward pass gifted him a sight at goal.

The second half immediately burst into life, with Bailey dragging a half-volley wide before Stefan Posch found space on the edge of the box but pulled his shot wide of goal from the edge of the area at the other end.

The opener then arrived in somewhat strange circumstances for Unai Emery’s men, as John McGinn’s inswinging free-kick from the right wing was hotly contested, but the ball sailed over everyone’s head and into the far corner of Skorupski’s goal.

The Italian side felt aggrieved at having not been given a free-kick themselves in the lead-up to the opening goal, and they failed to recover from the blow of going behind.

Just 10 minutes after the opener, the match was over as a contest as Duran doubled Aston Villa’s lead.

The in-form Colombian coolly converted a low cross from Rogers, completing a move that was started by an excellent raking ball from Diego Carlos.

It was the final act of another special European night for the English side, as they continue to impress on their return to the competition after a 42-year absence.

Match stats
Match statsOpta by StatsPerform

Flashscore Man of the Match: Ian Maatsen (Aston Villa)

Click here to see all the stats of the match.

Mentions
FootballAston VillaBolognaChampions League
Related Articles
Super sub Duran proves his value to Emery's impressive Aston Villa
Kompany rues Bayern Munich's missed chances in defeat to Villa
Salah will always score goals, says Liverpool boss Arne Slot
Show more
Football
Football Tracker: Real Madrid comeback to thrash Dortmund, Arsenal and Aston Villa win
Updated
Vinicius hits hat-trick as Real Madrid fight back to beat Dortmund in epic
Sluggish Arsenal grind out narrow win over Shakhtar Donetsk in Champions League
Last-gasp Stuttgart steal all three points from Juventus in Turin
Paris Saint-Germain come back to rescue point from PSV in Champions League
Tunisia sack coach Benzarti after shock AFCON qualifying defeat
Leipzig players 'not talking' about Klopp before Liverpool tie, says Openda
Jota out as Liverpool's injury list worsens ahead of RB Leipzig test
Late Laporte header earns Al Nassr victory in Asian Champions League
Most Read
Djokovic reportedly withdraws from Paris Masters, doubtful for ATP Finals
Mentality not enough to beat Real Madrid, says Dortmund coach Sahin
Football Tracker: Real Madrid comeback to thrash Dortmund, Arsenal and Aston Villa win
Ex-Manchester United striker Forlan to make professional tennis debut

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings