Aston Villa continued their perfect start to the UEFA Champions League campaign as they outclassed Bologna in a 2-0 win at Villa Park - becoming the first Champions League debutant since Leicester in 2016/17 to not concede in their opening three games.

A packed Villa Park awaited another iconic night of European football, but they would have to remain patient as their side failed to create a golden opportunity in the first half despite proving a constant threat.

The marauding Ian Maatsen continually forced Riccardo Orsolini to concentrate on his defensive duties, while Morgan Rogers glided his way through the midfield, but it would be from a set-piece where the home side would go closest to opening the scoring.

Jhon Duran met a corner and glanced his header towards goal, but Lukasz Skorupski was on hand to palm the ball away from a crowded penalty area.

Bologna are a side desperately searching for last year’s magic formula, but despite being forced to defend for long parts of the first half they had their moments going forward.

Thijs Dallinga forced a stop from Emiliano Martinez after excellent play from Dan Ndoye, and the Dutch forward again failed to convert from the edge of the box after Leon Bailey’s wayward pass gifted him a sight at goal.

The second half immediately burst into life, with Bailey dragging a half-volley wide before Stefan Posch found space on the edge of the box but pulled his shot wide of goal from the edge of the area at the other end.

The opener then arrived in somewhat strange circumstances for Unai Emery’s men, as John McGinn’s inswinging free-kick from the right wing was hotly contested, but the ball sailed over everyone’s head and into the far corner of Skorupski’s goal.

The Italian side felt aggrieved at having not been given a free-kick themselves in the lead-up to the opening goal, and they failed to recover from the blow of going behind.

Just 10 minutes after the opener, the match was over as a contest as Duran doubled Aston Villa’s lead.

The in-form Colombian coolly converted a low cross from Rogers, completing a move that was started by an excellent raking ball from Diego Carlos.

It was the final act of another special European night for the English side, as they continue to impress on their return to the competition after a 42-year absence.

Match stats Opta by StatsPerform

Flashscore Man of the Match: Ian Maatsen (Aston Villa)

